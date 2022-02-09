Latest News Editor's Choice


Jilted man hangs self

by Staff reporter
A 25-YEAR-OLD insecure man who accused his girlfriend of cheating on him killed himself after she dumped him.

Sipho Dhewa from Nkulumane was in love with a lady only known as Caroline. Their love affair was a bumpy affair because Gift always accused her of cheating on him.

Sipho once saw Caroline in the company of a man and labelled her a prostitute.

From that day, hardly a day passed without them arguing.

This week on Wednesday the situation reached a tipping point when Caroline ditched Sipho. Sipho could not handle the situation and was left emotionally distressed. He headed to his home and shared the sad news with his sister - Previous Dhewa. Previous said: "I counselled him and promised to talk to Caroline so as to solve the problem and mend their shaky love affair." Later in the day, Previous got worried when time passed without her seeing Sipho.

"I checked him in his bedroom, I was shocked to find him hanging from the roof truss. He did not leave a suicide note."

Sipho said the incident left the family equally shocked and disturbed.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and advised community members to seek advice from friends, relatives or pastors rather than taking their lives.


Source - B-Metro
