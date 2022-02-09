Ex-wife assaults man

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Nkulumane suburb applied for a peace order against his ex-wife who frequents his home and workplace to assault and insult him.Brian Matsikidzi is a troubled man because his ex-wife Elnes Moyo would come to his workplace to embarrass him.And when she meets him in any public space, she would launch a verbal tirade at him and would punch him.She would even go to his home while he is at work and steal his property. She would not stop at that as she would send her a string of despicable WhatsApp text messages blaming him for their separation.Brian has had enough of the physical and verbal abuse and sought legal intervention at Western Commonage Court.In his affidavit he said: "I am applying for a peace order against my ex-wife.She is verbally and physically abusing me. She often comes to my workplace to demand to meet with me after that she would shout obscenities at me while blaming me for separating with her.And when she meets me in any public place she would cause a scene as she would demand money and hurl insults at me. She would even assault me while accusing me of having wasted her time."Brian heaved a sigh of relief when the presiding magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu granted him a peace order against his ex-wife.Elnes was ordered to refrain from physically and verbally abusing Brian.