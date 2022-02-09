Hubby brings lover home for sex

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Shangani is in the habit of chasing away his wife from their house in order to indulge in sex with his girlfriend.He only allows her back when he is done with his lover.This came out at the Bulawayo Civil Court where the man, William Banda, was seeking a protection order against his wife, Sifelumusa Mkandla, who he claims was always threatening to kill herself."I am customarily married to Sifelumusa Mkandla and we have been staying together for two years. The problem is that my wife is abusive towards me. She even insults me in front of people."At times she provokes me to an extent that she wants me to retaliate but I try by all means to avoid her. She is also threatening me saying she will commit suicide."I am no longer living in peace fearing that she will live true to her threats of committing suicide. I am now seeking a protection order against her so that she stops abusing and threatening me," said Banda.Banda told the court that their marriage was now on the brink of collapse.In response Mkandla refuted her husband's claims saying he was the one who was abusing her."He is the one who wants to kill me. He once assaulted me and I even reported the matter to the police after he assaulted me while handcuffing me."He has a girlfriend and whenever that girlfriend comes, he forces me outside, so that he could sleep with her in the house."He is also refusing to sleep with me, saying I'm pregnant," lamented Mkandla.Banda defended himself saying: "The reason why I'm refusing to indulge in sex with her is that she once threatened to report me to the police saying I had raped her."In her ruling the presiding magistrate Amanda Ndlovu ordered Mkandla not to verbally abuse her husband or use insulting and threatening behaviour towards him.