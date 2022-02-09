Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa heads to Maputo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is today travelling to Mozambique for a one-day working visit at the invitation of President Filipe Nyusi.

The two leaders are likely to discuss bilateral issues and regional peace and security.

Zimbabwe is contributing to the security situation in Mozambique through provision of personnel training the country's police and army.

SADC recently extended by three-months the mandate of the region's Standby Force Mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) to further assess the situation in the Cabo Delgado province.

The attacks had threatened to undermine peace and development in northern Mozambique.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba, yesterday said: "It is a bilateral meeting of sister republics aimed at deepening collaboration particularly in the context of peace and stability both in that country and the region. The security situation in that country will be discussed and how peace can be consolidated not only for the good of that country, but the region as a whole."

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial bilateral relations, underpinned by strong historical and political bonds that date back to the liberation struggle.

The working visit is expected to further deepen existing economic, political, cultural and social relations between the two countries.

Aid groups estimate that attacks on civilians have displaced close to 500 000 people during four years of Islamist terrorism.

Cabo Delgado has vast oil and gas deposits estimated to be worth US$60 billion,  but owing to the threats from militants, development of the natural resources is being affected.

Source - The Herald

