Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Striking teachers suspended without pay

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
All teachers who did not report for duty when schools opened have been suspended with immediate effect for three months without pay, the Government said yesterday.

Reports indicated last night that around 13 000 qualified but unemployed teachers on the Public Service Commission waiting list are now on standby for engagement.

The suspended teachers did not report for duty this week claiming various reasons and will spend the next three months on the side-lines without salary pending investigations.

Schools returned to standard face-to-face classes on Monday and all teaching and non-teaching staff were scheduled to report for duty but others did not turn-up with some citing incapacitation.

In a statement yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, announced the decision to suspend the teachers.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the nation and its valued stakeholders that all officials within the ministry who absented themselves from duty since the official opening of schools on 7 February 2022 have been suspended without pay forthwith, for a period of three months.

"During this period of suspension, members are not to hinder or interfere with any investigation or evidence relating to the alleged misconduct," said Dr Ndlovu.

A variety of penalties are at the Government's disposal, including dismissal and warnings, once investigations have been concluded.

The Government has about 140 000 teachers under its employ and indications are that those who were not reporting for duty are few and can be replaced with available personnel if authorities decide to do so.

Dr Ndlovu said appropriate action would be taken against members who abrogate their duties and responsibilities.

She said the ministry remains committed to the provision of quality, affordable, accessible, relevant, equitable, inclusive and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans.

Following the temporary removal from service of the affected teachers, the PSC yesterday said there would be no crisis as there is around 13 000 qualified but unemployed teachers on its registers and are waiting for engagement and deployment.

The PSC said it was committed to employing all the qualified but jobless teachers, as has been done by

the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

A number of teachers' unions yesterday said they were willing to engage authorities and resolve the matter amicably.

The Government has always kept communication lines open to address the concerns of employees through the National Joint Negotiation Committee but others usually choose to circumvent the engagement procedure.

Rural Teachers Union in Zimbabwe vice president Mr Lawrence Mashungu said authorities should call for an indaba to address the issue.

Zimbabwe National School Heads Union secretary general Mr Munyaradzi Majoni also talked of engagement.

"We want to sit and talk and come up with a proper way to address this issue," he said.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general Mr Raymond Majongwe said: "Every teacher has a right to be heard because circumstances differ and vary from one teacher to the next."

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Biti blasts Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Madhuku says suspension of striking teachers illegal

4 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Chamisa's CCC Mashonaland West On Voter Mobilisation Blitz Ahead Of 2023

4 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mugwadi still Zanu-PF director

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers' performance contracts illegal?

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

SA school bars Chiyangwa's children

4 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Court reserves judgment in prisoners' quest to vote

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthuli Ncube to headline CZI conference

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Misa advocates for low data tariffs

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo dam levels improve

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zinwa disconnects Binga residents over $4,8m debt

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Gweru housing backlog balloons

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Gardener steals employer's US$70 000

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 000 new cancer cases each year

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

COVID-19 delays Kariba Dam rehab project

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Govt's US dollar salary confirms dollarisation'

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Man arrested for trying to steal Parliament car

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tapiwa Freddy ruling today

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Low uptake of National Railways of Zimbabwe commuter trains in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Low sales for school uniform despite the opening of schools

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust deploys staff to Ekusileni centre

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Umzingwane Dam chokes

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Cassper Nyovest returns to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife judgment date set

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 115 more Zupco buses

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZACC swoops on CVR middlemen

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Put people first'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bank deposits jump 30%

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Treasury focussed on inflation, Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Hubby brings lover home for sex

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

Man denies paternity, demands lobola 27 years later

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Ex-wife assaults man

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Jilted man hangs self

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man threatens wife with death

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube re-introducing busking in the city

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Ex-magistrate in hot soup

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

King Mzilikazi grave in state of grave concern

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Hubby turns midwife, assists wife to give birth after going into labour at home

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Qeqeshiwe is a national asset

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mbeba commits to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man stabbed while cuddling in a bush

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Suspected rapist bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 1020 Views

CCC activist in court for assault

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt suspends AWOL teachers

16 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Woman murdered, killer left letter on deceased body

16 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Warriors fall in FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lodge sleepover ends in tears

16 hrs ago | 2913 Views

ZANU-PF has nothing new to offer

20 hrs ago | 1005 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days