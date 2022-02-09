Cassper Nyovest returns to Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Top South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest who was last in Bulawayo five years ago is set to return to the city on February 27 for a performance at the Hockey Stadium.Show organisers are optimistic that the show will be a success as preparations are going on well with the announcement of his return having been received well.Dubbed "Sunday Summer Day Vibes" the family show will see the Siyathandana hit-maker share the stage with rapper POY and 3D Family DJs.3D Events Management managing director Mduduzi "Mdu" Mdlongwa said preparations are going smoothly adding that he believes all will be in place for the show come the 27th."So far, we've paid deposits and started the clearance process. Preparations are surely on course for the show," he said.The show is slated to commence in the afternoon which is contrary to how shows are usually done, in the evening or into the night sometimes.Mr Fill Up as Cassper is called by others has performed in Zimbabwe several times, even collaborating with the late Bulawayo rapper, Cal Vin.Lately, he has been making headlines with his sparring sessions where he has been involved in boxing matches with his match with YouTuber Slik Talk going viral earning him the nickname "The People's Champ" by Def Jam Recordings Africa.