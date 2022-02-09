Low sales for school uniform despite the opening of schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

SCHOOL uniform and stationery retailers say business has been low despite the opening of schools this week when compared to previous years.The opening of schools is normally characterised by brisk business for school uniform and material suppliers who usually cash in on last minute rush by parents.A snap survey conducted in Bulawayo yesterday revealed that some parents were busy buying new uniforms and stationery mainly for Form One candidates who are starting their classes next week.The first term commencement was delayed due to lockdown measures meant to curb Covid-19 spread.In an interview an official from Toppers Uniforms said this year business was subdued."As you can see the shop has few people now, we usually experience more people during schools opening and this year there is a big difference," said the official."The opening of schools in batches also contributes to that as people prepared for school opening since December as they thought that children would be going to school in January."Prices of uniforms range from US$9 to US$15 for primary schools and from $12 to US$18 for secondary schools depending on whether the school is an A school or an ordinary school.Similar sentiments were expressed by Esats Stationery and Schoolwear where officials indicated that volumes were below expectation this time around."Sales are very low and this is not what we thought will be happening as we were expecting huge traffic in uniforms and stationery stores," said the official.Dealers selling wares on street pavements also said the same."Business is low and we are just expecting it to rise maybe during second term when parents will be buying winter wear," said a vendor who only identified herself as MaMpofu.Parents said they were overwhelmed by needs for schoolchildren and complained over limited purchasing power."Things being normal we buy new items each year especially for Form Ones and ECD but this time around we have little room and cannot achieve it all," said a woman who identified herself as Mrs Moyo.Others complained that prices for uniforms and stationery were high at a time when the new school curriculum has piled more material burdens on them."We don't have enough but what we want is a bright future for the children, we have to manage with what we have so that they go back to school and try to catch up," said another parent who identified herself as Mrs Mhlanga.