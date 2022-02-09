Tapiwa Freddy ruling today

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE regional magistrate Gloria Takundwa has postponed to today her ruling on televangelist preacher Tapiwa Freddy's application for discharge in a case where is accused of raping radio presenter.Freddy, who is the leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, is facing two counts of rape and one count of assault.He has denied the allegations, and accused the complainant of being bitter after the termination of their sexual relationship. Freddy also raised extortion allegations against the complainant, Chief Chikwaka, a police officer and a studio engineer who testified against him.He is represented by Everson Chatambudza, Jivas Mudimu and Malvern Mapako