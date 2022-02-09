Man arrested for trying to steal Parliament car

News / National

by Staff reporter

A-22 year old man was today arraigned before the Mbare magistrates court facing charges of attempting to steal a motor vehicle belonging to a top Parliament of Zimbabwe official.Kudzai Andrea (22) appeared before Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini who granted him bail and the matter was remanded to February 25.In his defence, Andrea blamed drunkenness for his actions.Allegations are that, on February 2, 2021 and at NF Willowvale garden flats in Highfields, the complainant Prince Daniel, an official at the Parliament of Zimbabwe parked his Toyota Hilux at his main gate.The accused person arrived at the scene and opened the vehicle doors, and then tried to start the vehicle but failed.He sat on top of a laptop and two cell phones that were on the drivers' seat and damaged them as he tried to steal the car.The handbrake lever was damaged as he tried to forcefully start the vehicle.Daniel later discovered that his two cell phones, a Samsung note 20 and Itel P33 were missing.The accused person was apprehended and taken to the police station leading to his arrest.He was searched and the cell phones were recovered.Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the state.