Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

COVID-19 delays Kariba Dam rehab project

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
COVID-19 has delayed progress on the Kariba Dam rehabilitation project as returning expatriates and other local workers have to be quarantined each time they were diagnosed positive.

In a statement yesterday, Zambezi River Authority chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa said: "The impacts include loss of time due to returning expatriates and other local employees having to be quarantined each time they were diagnosed positive."

He said the COVID-19 pandemic also led to tightening of border restrictions, resulting in traffic congestion which delayed timely delivery of project equipment.

"These disruptions resulted in both time and cost overruns against the project baseline schedule and budget respectively," Munodawafa said, adding that to mitigate the challenges being faced, ZRA had taken measures, including programme optimisation through night
shifts.

The Kariba Dam rehabilitation project involves the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam infrastructure by reshaping the plunge pool and rehabilitating the spillway.

It is being funded by the European Union, World Bank, African Development Bank, and the government of Sweden and Zambezi River Authority on behalf of the governments of Zimbabwe and Zambia through a combination of grants and loans.

The rehabilitation is expected to be completed in 2025.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Covid-19, #Dam, #Kariba

Comments


Must Read

Biti blasts Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Madhuku says suspension of striking teachers illegal

4 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Chamisa's CCC Mashonaland West On Voter Mobilisation Blitz Ahead Of 2023

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mugwadi still Zanu-PF director

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers' performance contracts illegal?

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

SA school bars Chiyangwa's children

4 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Court reserves judgment in prisoners' quest to vote

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube to headline CZI conference

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Misa advocates for low data tariffs

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo dam levels improve

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zinwa disconnects Binga residents over $4,8m debt

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gweru housing backlog balloons

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Gardener steals employer's US$70 000

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 000 new cancer cases each year

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Govt's US dollar salary confirms dollarisation'

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Man arrested for trying to steal Parliament car

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tapiwa Freddy ruling today

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Low uptake of National Railways of Zimbabwe commuter trains in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Low sales for school uniform despite the opening of schools

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust deploys staff to Ekusileni centre

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Umzingwane Dam chokes

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cassper Nyovest returns to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife judgment date set

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 115 more Zupco buses

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZACC swoops on CVR middlemen

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Striking teachers suspended without pay

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Put people first'

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bank deposits jump 30%

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Treasury focussed on inflation, Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Hubby brings lover home for sex

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Man denies paternity, demands lobola 27 years later

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Ex-wife assaults man

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Jilted man hangs self

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man threatens wife with death

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube re-introducing busking in the city

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Ex-magistrate in hot soup

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

King Mzilikazi grave in state of grave concern

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hubby turns midwife, assists wife to give birth after going into labour at home

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Qeqeshiwe is a national asset

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mbeba commits to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man stabbed while cuddling in a bush

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Suspected rapist bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 1020 Views

CCC activist in court for assault

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt suspends AWOL teachers

16 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Woman murdered, killer left letter on deceased body

16 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Warriors fall in FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lodge sleepover ends in tears

16 hrs ago | 2913 Views

ZANU-PF has nothing new to offer

20 hrs ago | 1006 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days