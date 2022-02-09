Gardener steals employer's US$70 000

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with stealing US$70 000 and R95 000 in cash from his employer.Tatenda Ngirazi (30) appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to February 22 for bail application.Ngirazi was employed as a gardener and his accomplice, Taurai Shonhiwa as a maid at a private home in Borrowdale.The State heard that sometime in January 2020, the complainant Shadreck Zvarivadza left the money in a safe in his bedroom for safekeeping.Between January 2020 and February 2022, Ngirazi allegedly gained access to the bedroom and stole the money. He left his hat at the scene.The theft came to light when Zvarivadza wanted to use the money on February 4.On being questioned, Ngirazi voluntarily admitted stealing the money and implicated Shonhiwa.He used some of the money to buy a Toyota Ipsum. Zvarivadza effected a citizen's arrest and recovered the vehicle.In an unrelated incident, Cleopas Kumira (38) also appeared before Dzuda facing a murder charge and was remanded in custody to February 24 for trial date.Allegations against Kumira are that he assaulted Wilson Chiyadzwa with a wooden plank on January 30, 2022 after he was asked about a US$60 debt which he owed the now-deceased. Chiyadzwa succumbed to the injuries the following morning.Lynnet Gwarisa prosecuted for the State in both cases.