Bulawayo dam levels improve

INFLOWS into Bulawayo's supply dams have improved following incessant rains in the past few weeks, raising hope that council might lift the water-shedding programme.The city has in the past experienced serious water problems as dam levels dropped, forcing the council to ration the precious liquid.The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) on Tuesday said Mtshabezi Dam was at 75,6%, Upper Ncema (25,7%), Lower Ncema (81%), Insiza (79%), Inyankuni (52,2%) with Umzingwane having received least at only 8,3%.Zinwa said the country's dam levels had risen to an average of 91,8%, a situation which points to improved water security for the upcoming winter cropping season and for domestic needs.