Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube to headline CZI conference

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube is set to headline the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) annual economic outlook symposium next Thursday, which is expected to seek solutions to price hikes and exchange rate volatilities.

The indaba, which is expected to draw top industrialists, will be held under the theme COVID, Currency and Inflation Risks to Business and Economic Prospects for 2022. CZI president Kurai Matsheza and CEO Sekai Kuvarika will present papers on the projected impact of fiscal and monetary policies on business this year.

Other presenters include World Bank representative Stella Illeva and Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe chief executive Isaac Kwesu.

Central bank governor John Mangudya, who recently released the 2022 monetary policy statement, will be a panellist at the indaba. Among a plethora of measures introduced by Mangudya, he pledged to continue fine-tuning the exchange rate policy.

"The refinement of the foreign exchange auction system shall be buttressed by: a) strict adherence to and enforcement of the know your customer (KYC) and customer due diligence (CDD) principles and requirements by banks when processing forex bids and intra-bank transfers on behalf of their customers. Timeous settlement of auction bid allotments within a period of two weeks and allotment of foreign currency on the basis of available foreign exchange to avoid incidents of settlement backlogs," Mangudya said.

Last week the industry lobby group said lack of a clear de-dollarisation roadmap was driving inflation in the country and breeding macroeconomic challenges that were pointing the economy towards full dollarisation.

In a January 2022 inflation update, the CZI said prices of goods and services had been on the rise over the past few weeks as the Zimbabwe dollar continues to weaken against the US dollar.

At the end of last month, the foreign currency exchange rate on the auction system stood at US$1:$115,42 while on the parallel market the US dollar was trading at US$1: $240. It is this disparity between the official and unofficial exchange rates that has been driving inflationary pressures on the economy. Formal sector workers' salaries have not been increasing in tandem with the price hikes.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mthuli, #CZI, #Conference

Comments


Must Read

Biti blasts Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Madhuku says suspension of striking teachers illegal

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Chamisa's CCC Mashonaland West On Voter Mobilisation Blitz Ahead Of 2023

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mugwadi still Zanu-PF director

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers' performance contracts illegal?

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

SA school bars Chiyangwa's children

4 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Court reserves judgment in prisoners' quest to vote

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Misa advocates for low data tariffs

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo dam levels improve

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zinwa disconnects Binga residents over $4,8m debt

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gweru housing backlog balloons

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Gardener steals employer's US$70 000

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 000 new cancer cases each year

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

COVID-19 delays Kariba Dam rehab project

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Govt's US dollar salary confirms dollarisation'

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Man arrested for trying to steal Parliament car

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tapiwa Freddy ruling today

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Low uptake of National Railways of Zimbabwe commuter trains in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Low sales for school uniform despite the opening of schools

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust deploys staff to Ekusileni centre

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Umzingwane Dam chokes

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cassper Nyovest returns to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife judgment date set

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 115 more Zupco buses

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

ZACC swoops on CVR middlemen

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Striking teachers suspended without pay

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Put people first'

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bank deposits jump 30%

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Treasury focussed on inflation, Zimdollar

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Maputo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Hubby brings lover home for sex

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Man denies paternity, demands lobola 27 years later

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Ex-wife assaults man

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Jilted man hangs self

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man threatens wife with death

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube re-introducing busking in the city

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ex-magistrate in hot soup

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

King Mzilikazi grave in state of grave concern

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hubby turns midwife, assists wife to give birth after going into labour at home

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Qeqeshiwe is a national asset

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mbeba commits to Bosso

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man stabbed while cuddling in a bush

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Suspected rapist bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 1020 Views

CCC activist in court for assault

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt suspends AWOL teachers

16 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Woman murdered, killer left letter on deceased body

16 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Warriors fall in FIFA rankings

16 hrs ago | 444 Views

Lodge sleepover ends in tears

16 hrs ago | 2913 Views

ZANU-PF has nothing new to offer

21 hrs ago | 1006 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days