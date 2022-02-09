Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nurses threaten to join teachers' strike

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NURSES have threatened to join teachers who have been on strike for the past five days, indicating the education sectors' pleas were similar to theirs.

In a statement of solidarity, bashing government's  decision to suspend teachers who went on industrial action, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) warned the decision could have ripple effects.

Government Thursday issued a statement suspending all teachers who failed to report for duty when schools were opened.

"Instead of instituting dialogue, the Ministry acted in a manner that is not only insensitive to teachers but in any event unlawful as the suspension has no basis in law," the statement reads.

"The plight of teachers is the plight of every member in the civil service. It is no secret that the ordinary cost of living has gone up significantly and the cost are now pegged in United States Dollars.

"Accordingly, the attitude taken by government in response to such genuine concerns is, in our view, representative of the attitude it views the plight of all public employees," further reads the statement.

Teachers have vowed not to return top duty until their demands have been met.

The recent 20% local currency salary increment and US$100 incentive addition have not charmed teachers who are calling for an unconditional restoration of their US$540 salary as at October 2018.

Nurses have also been up in arms with government for the same reasons.

In 2018 Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as the health minister fired nurses for striking and then forced them to reapply for their jobs.

Civil servants earn about ZW$20 000.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Vee Mhofu burns Harare

60 mins ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle to control Masvingo continues

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Chiwenga promises peace ahead of by-elections

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Over 400 workers lose jobs to bank digitisation

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Man commits suicide after axing wife

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man axed to death over affair with underage girls allegation

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Gata divorces Mugabe's sister after 35 years of marriage

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Teachers file court challenge after minister announces mass suspensions

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chiwenga cancels road deal while Mnangagwa is on leave

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

'Bhora musango' fear grips Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe dumps SA-based students

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Econet in unfair labour storm

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa contracts gimmick dismissed

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Is Emmerson Mnangagwa a genuine reformist?

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Pastor Freddy acquitted

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Suspending incapacitated teachers is flogging a starved horse - they're victims of mess not the culprits

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

Let's modernise our ICT systems at the London embassy

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Teachers suspended by Minister

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Throwing childish tantrums certainly not the best way for Zimbabwe govt to resolve impasse with teachers!

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Biti blasts Mthuli Ncube

12 hrs ago | 2903 Views

Madhuku says suspension of striking teachers illegal

12 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Chamisa's CCC Mashonaland West On Voter Mobilisation Blitz Ahead Of 2023

12 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mugwadi still Zanu-PF director

12 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers' performance contracts illegal?

12 hrs ago | 1170 Views

SA school bars Chiyangwa's children

12 hrs ago | 3222 Views

Court reserves judgment in prisoners' quest to vote

12 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mthuli Ncube to headline CZI conference

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Misa advocates for low data tariffs

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

Bulawayo dam levels improve

13 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zinwa disconnects Binga residents over $4,8m debt

13 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gweru housing backlog balloons

13 hrs ago | 104 Views

Gardener steals employer's US$70 000

13 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe records 5 000 new cancer cases each year

13 hrs ago | 100 Views

COVID-19 delays Kariba Dam rehab project

13 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Govt's US dollar salary confirms dollarisation'

13 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Man arrested for trying to steal Parliament car

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Tapiwa Freddy ruling today

13 hrs ago | 261 Views

Low uptake of National Railways of Zimbabwe commuter trains in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 143 Views

Low sales for school uniform despite the opening of schools

13 hrs ago | 130 Views

Nust deploys staff to Ekusileni centre

13 hrs ago | 183 Views

Umzingwane Dam chokes

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Cassper Nyovest returns to Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife judgment date set

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa commissions 115 more Zupco buses

13 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZACC swoops on CVR middlemen

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Striking teachers suspended without pay

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Put people first'

13 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bank deposits jump 30%

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

Treasury focussed on inflation, Zimdollar

13 hrs ago | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days