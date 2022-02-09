Latest News Editor's Choice


Andy Muridzo invades Mash West

by Simbarashe Sithole
34 mins ago | Views
Andy Muridzo in Kuwadzana yesterday
Andy Muridzo and his Jeetaz band are set to light Chegutu up with their music today.


Baba keketso is currently on a nationwide tour and is hoping to give people of Mash West some sweet music.

The artiste is rising daily as crowds continue to grow in his shows.

Yesterday he gave people of Kuwadzana,Harare happy moments with his marvelous performance.

The band manager Onisimo Saini said they are taking the band around the country before leaving for South Africa and United Kingdom.

"We are taking the band around the country because we want to be appreciated first in our country before we go regional and international," Saini said.

"So far plans are on going to conduct shows in the neighbouring South Africa and United Kingdom."

Muridzo will  as usual partner Baba Harare and end the weekend with a family show at Land Mark bar,Chiremba road in Epworth.

Source - Byo24News

