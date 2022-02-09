News / National
5 amazing CBD products you didn't know existed
Cannabidiol (CBD) products are getting very popular. We need more research, but CBD has proven to be a helpful and non-toxic option for managing chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and so on. There are countless CBD producers and retailers out there, but people need to make sure that the products they use are safe and of high quality.
Commercially available CBD has little to no THC in it, so it doesn't cause a high or any type of dependence. Most individuals tolerate it well, yet it can interact with other drugs.
CBD is available in a wide range of products. Here are some helpful products you didn't know existed. Following the mainstream emergence of cannabidiol products, there are various products if you're interested in experiencing the therapeutic benefits of CBD.
CBD Isolate
CBD isolate is a pure extract of cannabidiol (99% pure). It generally comes from hemp plants, which contain meagre amounts of THC. CBD isolate is a chemical component, meaning that it's obtained by different extraction processes, including steam distillation, carbon dioxide extraction, solvent extraction, and lipid extraction. The extraction process removes all the active compounds from the hemp plant. Afterward, a refining process eliminates the other phytocannabinoids, which occur naturally in the hemp plant.
CBD isolate shows great promise as an ingredient for pharmaceutical drugs, wellness products, topical and cosmetic products, infused edibles, and so on. Benefits include high purity, consistency, ease of handling, and mild flavour/smell. It's good for moderate to severe pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Owing to the fact that CBD isolate is an odourless and flavourless powder, it can be added to just about anything. For example, you can use CBD isolate while cooking. Dissolve it into some butter or cooking oil.
CBD Gummies
The effect of CBD edibles can last anywhere between two and four hours. What happens is that the cannabidiol is released slowly over long periods of time, as food is digested. CBD gummies are an excellent choice to consider. They're exactly what they sound like; in other words, small, chewy pieces of candy that are infused with cannabidiol. Consumed orally, these edibles help with anything from sleep issues to stress. Many brands standardise the amount that goes into each gummy, meaning that you know exactly how many milligrams of cannabidiol you're consuming with each serving.
Simply pop a gummy into your mouth, chew, and enjoy. Much of the cannabidiol absorption takes place after it passes through the liver and digestive system. Some CBD is lost in the process, which translates into the fact that CBD gummies have a lower bioavailability as compared to other products. Cannabidiol works by binding to CB1 receptors in the brain and CB2 receptors in the immune system. If you haven't tried CBD edibles before, it's recommended to start with a lower-dose CBD gummy and progress toward higher potencies, if necessary.
CBD Lube
These days, you can use CBD for everything, including vaginal health. CBD lube decreases inflammation, increases blood flow, and helps with muscle relaxation. Additionally, it lessens irritation and dryness and helps with vaginal pain during penetration. Undoubtedly, this lube is worth your time. Check with your doctor before using CBD because it can change your blood levels of certain medications. Before using CBD lube, apply the chosen product to your arm to make sure you're not allergic. Basically, you have to treat it like any other skincare product.
It's a good idea to look at the ingredients of the lubricant. You should be on the lookout for chemicals and artificial scents. Be mindful about the brand and the site you're getting the CBD lube from. Even if you've had trouble with lubricants before, you might still benefit from one with CBD in it. To apply, simply rub it around your lady parts. Make sure to read the instructions before proceeding. Using CBD oils or tinctures alone is highly discouraged. Do research when purchasing CBD lube.
CBD Chewing Gum
When you need a quick and straightforward dose of cannabidiol, CBD chewing gum is the answer. If you do a quick search on Google, you'll find numerous brands. You're spoilt for choice. Chewing gum works by releasing cannabidiol sublingually. The overall effect depends on the gum's composition and whether CBD is multi-layered. Extra layers result in a more prolonged release. Interestingly, CBD chewing gum has the same bioavailability as other oral administration forms. Keep the saliva in your mouth so that you continue to benefit from bioavailability.
CBD chewing gum is sugar-free, which means that you can maintain healthy teeth. The effect takes about half an hour to an hour to set it. It's perfect after a meal or your morning coffee. There are lots of reasons why you might want to try CBD chewing gum. It supports well-being and encourages a positive lifestyle. The active motion of chewing gum helps you feel more relaxed during daily stresses. Whether or not it'll be effective depends on your personality. What is more, cannabidiol affects people differently.
CBD Energy Drinks
If you're like other people, you begin your day with an unhealthy energy drink, which leaves you feeling tired and sluggish. If you need a boost in energy, try CBD energy drinks. You can be confident that what you're drinking is safe. Cannabidiol is regarded as a sedative rather than a stimulant. Depending on the right dosage, it can have an energising effect. Indulging in a CBD energy drink every now and then is okay, but keep in mind that they're not a sustainable source of energy. If you're prone to having heart palpitations, it's better to stay away from such drinks.
All in all, CBD is great for energy and focus. When in the market for CBD products, take into account safety, quality, and transparency. The products should be made by a company that can provide proof of third-party testing by an independent lab. Most importantly, they shouldn't contain more than 0,3 THC. A dose of CBD is enough to support those activities that drain your energy.
Source - Byo24News