Brothers kidnap, assault, strip suspected witch

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

TWO Mudzi brothers are in trouble after they kidnapped an adult man whom they suspect bewitched and murdered their relative.

Tinotenda Tsoro (19) and Adventure Tsoro (20) allegedly kidnapped Mhangarai Navhaya before stripping him naked and assaulting him with iron bars.Navhaya is currently battlinf for like at Parirenyatwa hospital.The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts on Friday where the duo pleaded not guilty before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.The state led by prosecutor Nathan Mujuru alleges on 3 February around midnight the brothers stormed Navhaya's homestead and found him asleep.They stripped his clothes force marched him for 15 kilometres while forcing hom to escort them to Nyanga to consult a traditional healer following the death of their relative Rumai Tsoro.They started assaulting him with open hands and an iron bar.The duo stopped assaulting him when he lost consciousness and he was rushed to Kotwa district hospital where his condition was said to be serious, they subsequently reffered him to Parirenyatwa wherd he is currently battling for life.The matter continues on February 14.