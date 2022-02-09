Bush sex cost Mutoko women

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

At least five women in Mutoko are counting their losses after being lured to bush sex by Simbai Chikowe popularly known as Madhongi and end up stealing their cellphones and money.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts on Friday where Chikowe appeared before Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.Prosecutor Nathan Mujuru alleges from August last year to January this year Madhongi would wait for women in bank ques or Mukuru outlets lure them for a bush sex before stealing their handbags where he would get cell phones and money.Police received reports and arrested Madhongi at his house number 2526 Chinzanga where the mobile phones were recovered.The matter continues on February 14 after the suspect requested for a legal representation.