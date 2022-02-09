Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bush sex cost Mutoko women

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
At least five women in Mutoko are counting their losses after being lured to bush sex by Simbai Chikowe popularly known as Madhongi and end up stealing their cellphones and money.


The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates  courts  on Friday where Chikowe appeared before Mutoko magistrate Elijah  Sibanda.

Prosecutor Nathan Mujuru alleges from August last year to January  this year Madhongi would wait for women in bank ques or Mukuru outlets lure them for a bush sex before stealing their handbags where he would get cell phones and money.

Police received reports and arrested Madhongi at his house number 2526 Chinzanga where the mobile phones were recovered.

The matter continues  on February 14 after the suspect requested for a legal representation.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Bush_sex, #Mutoko, #Women

Comments


Must Read

More nurses for Bulawayo

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo City Council lines up major audits

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Man killed, body parts missing

9 mins ago | 16 Views

ZANU PF finally buried MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Village head in court over Pfumvudza

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Brothers kidnap, assault, strip suspected witch

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

1win - new bookmaker in India

23 hrs ago | 379 Views

Biti says Mangudya is a fool

24 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Exiled CCC activist seeks virtual trial

24 hrs ago | 1389 Views

DDF staff shortages stall Matobo bridge construction

24 hrs ago | 575 Views

ZCTU demands urgent salary talks

24 hrs ago | 987 Views

Misa takes ZBC, Zec to task over polls coverage

24 hrs ago | 909 Views

Gwanda villagers drive out amacimbi harvesters

24 hrs ago | 1512 Views

NRZ runs first steam train of the year for lovers

24 hrs ago | 548 Views

Striking teachers receive suspension notices

24 hrs ago | 730 Views

Teachers' issues should not be politicised

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Motorists hit out at Zimra blitz

24 hrs ago | 566 Views

Pharmacies shut over expired drugs

24 hrs ago | 277 Views

BCC municipal cops forced to flee after heavy battering by vendors

24 hrs ago | 586 Views

5 amazing CBD products you didn't know existed

24 hrs ago | 374 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days