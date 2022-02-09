Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Village head in court over Pfumvudza

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 47-YEAR-OLD Mudzi village head Fira Chizisano of Chisizano village was arraigned before Mutoko magistrates  courts yesterday for forging signitures and unfair distribution of agricultural  inputs (pfumvudza).


Chizivano was lucky to escape jail after he was cleared of his charges by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

The state led by Nathan Mujuru alleged from a period not extendig December last year to February this year the village head was handed over agricultural  inputs under Pfumvunza government scheme to distribute  them to the villagers, instead he converted them for his own use and forged signatures  of receipts. 

The magistrate  dismissed the case saying the Criminal  Investigating Department (CID) failed to properly investigate the case and bring overwhelming evidence.

"This matter was not properly investigated since there is no overwhelming  evidence to the charges levelled against the accused therfore the accused has been found not guilty and accquitted," the magistrate  ruled.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

More nurses for Bulawayo

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Bulawayo City Council lines up major audits

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Man killed, body parts missing

9 mins ago | 16 Views

ZANU PF finally buried MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Bush sex cost Mutoko women

3 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Brothers kidnap, assault, strip suspected witch

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

1win - new bookmaker in India

23 hrs ago | 379 Views

Biti says Mangudya is a fool

24 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Exiled CCC activist seeks virtual trial

24 hrs ago | 1389 Views

DDF staff shortages stall Matobo bridge construction

24 hrs ago | 575 Views

ZCTU demands urgent salary talks

24 hrs ago | 987 Views

Misa takes ZBC, Zec to task over polls coverage

24 hrs ago | 909 Views

Gwanda villagers drive out amacimbi harvesters

24 hrs ago | 1512 Views

NRZ runs first steam train of the year for lovers

24 hrs ago | 548 Views

Striking teachers receive suspension notices

24 hrs ago | 730 Views

Teachers' issues should not be politicised

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Motorists hit out at Zimra blitz

24 hrs ago | 566 Views

Pharmacies shut over expired drugs

24 hrs ago | 277 Views

BCC municipal cops forced to flee after heavy battering by vendors

24 hrs ago | 586 Views

5 amazing CBD products you didn't know existed

24 hrs ago | 374 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days