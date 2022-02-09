Village head in court over Pfumvudza

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 47-YEAR-OLD Mudzi village head Fira Chizisano of Chisizano village was arraigned before Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday for forging signitures and unfair distribution of agricultural inputs (pfumvudza).

Chizivano was lucky to escape jail after he was cleared of his charges by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.The state led by Nathan Mujuru alleged from a period not extendig December last year to February this year the village head was handed over agricultural inputs under Pfumvunza government scheme to distribute them to the villagers, instead he converted them for his own use and forged signatures of receipts.The magistrate dismissed the case saying the Criminal Investigating Department (CID) failed to properly investigate the case and bring overwhelming evidence."This matter was not properly investigated since there is no overwhelming evidence to the charges levelled against the accused therfore the accused has been found not guilty and accquitted," the magistrate ruled.