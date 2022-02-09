ZANU PF finally buried MDC Alliance

News / National

by Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya

After taking over the name and everything from the newly formed CCC led Chamisa party, it seemed the oldest opposition party in Zimbabwe MDC T/alliance has finally being buried.

Confirmation of this development came on Saturday when Douglas Mwonzora led outfit failed to mobilise more than 100 people for its star rally in Highfields West constituency.The rally had 40% under 12 kids who attended as Mwonzora's supporters. The rally which was supposed to kick start at 10 am failed because there was no one at the venue up to lunch hour.Across town, ZANU PF continues to mantain its grip in the political playfield as thousands thronged Epworth for its star rally being addressed by the President.It is however left to be seen whether CCC would pose a real challenge to ZANU PF.But for Mwonzora, one can be forgiven to say that his political career is over and he might not be even on the ballot box come 2023.