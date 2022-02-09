Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa commissions Avuxeni community radio station

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa today commissioned Avuxeni FM community radio station in Chiredzi in a landmark development which bears testimony to Government's commitment to narrow the urban-rural information gap.

Avuxeni FM becomes the first community radio station out of the 14 licenced by President Mnangagwa's administration to go on air.

The community radio station will broadcast in the Shangaan language which is dominant in the Lowveld and its commissioning coincides with commemorations to mark World Radio Day.

Speaking during the commissioning of the community radio, the Cabinet Minister expressed optimism that the other community radios will draw lessons from Avuxeni FM and also go on air soon.

She paid tribute to stakeholders and partners who helped in the training of Avuxeni FM broadcasting personnel who will man the new station as volunteers.

Present to witness the commissioning of the community radio was Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza, permanent secretary in the ministry Mr Nick Mangwana, Chief Tshovani of Chiredzi, the Avuxeni board members led by its chair Mr Hebert Pikela among others.

After commissioning Avuxeni FM Minister Mutsvangwa and her entourage joined a procession to Tshovani Stadium in the sugar cane growing town for the World Radio Day commemorations.

Various broadcasting companies were exhibiting at the stadium.



Source - the herald

