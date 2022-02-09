Latest News Editor's Choice


Voter registration exercise a chance for Matabeleland to save constituencies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE ongoing Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) voter registration blitz presents an opportunity for Matabeleland to save its constituencies.

The region, which is least represented in Parliament, has 38 parliamentary seats out of 210 constituencies.

Bulawayo has 12, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North each have 13.

The remainder of the seats are spread across the seven other provinces outside Matabeleland region.

It has been previously reported that Matabeleland region has the least number of registered voters countrywide, a development that could eventually result in the loss of constituencies ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections if the trend doesn't change.

According to statistics released by Zec, Bulawayo has the lowest number of registered voters with 254 630 followed by Matabeleland South with 259 689 registered voters and Matabeleland North standing at 335 851.

Delimitation, which is carried out after a population census and is provided for in Sections 160 and 161 of the Constitution, refers to the dividing of the country into constituencies and wards for the purposes of elections and involves coming up with a minimum threshold of registered voters in each of the country's 210 National Assembly constituencies.

The exercise could see some constituencies with a low number of registered voters being merged with others while some could be split into more than one, subject to the number of registered voters.

Analysts believe the voter registration exercise, which kicked off across the country on February 1, could help save some constituencies that are on the verge of being lost in Matabeleland.

Political analyst Mr Effie Ncube said the more people register as voters the higher the chances of them keeping the constituency or adding to it.

"There are 210 constituencies in the country and those constituencies move from one province to the other depending on how many registered voters there are compared to other provinces. You would find a situation where Matabeleland South loses constituencies to Matabeleland North or to Bulawayo or Masvingo, Manicaland or to Mashonaland Central. So those areas that are going to register more people than others are going to gain constituencies," said Mr Ncube.

He said those that will register fewer voters will lose some of their constituencies.

Mr Ncube urged the people of Matabeleland to go out in their numbers and register to vote in order to save their already few constituencies or gain more for the region.

Another political analyst, Mr Tedious Ncube said voter apathy is reflective of a much bigger problem.

"The ongoing voter registration process is important in Matabeleland region as it is important in the Midlands as it is in Mashonaland region.

Voter registration is not a regional project, it is a national project. However, voter registration in Matabeleland becomes key in that it will actively mobilise people to take part in decision making. Of late we have witnessed apathy in terms of voter registration, which is reflective of a much bigger problem.

The much bigger problem in this case being participation in politics, the economy and every facet of our political, social and economic system. The ongoing mobile voter registration process in Matabeleland may be the beginning of a new culture," said Mr Ncube.

He said if people can be mobilised to register to vote, there's a likelihood that they may be interested in participating in the economy and political processes.

"If we can succeed in getting people to register to vote, it may be the starting point of getting everyone to participate because once people are interested in voting, there's a likelihood that they may be interested in participating in the economy and political processes.

Of late, we've seen that in terms of Zec figures, Matabeleland is lagging behind. That apathy may be true even in other instances. The voter registration process may trigger increased interest in political, economic and leadership processes," said Mr Ncube.

The mobile voter registration is being rolled out in two phases – February 1 to 28 and April 11 to 30.

The exercise is also expected to give members of the public an opportunity to inspect the voters' roll.

Source - The Chronicle

