No change to PSL Covid-19 protocols

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THERE are no changes to the Covid-19 protocols for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, with chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele saying a Covid-19 test is still a prerequisite for entry. Attendance in stadia for fans is also still limited to 30 percent of the total sitting capacity.

"We are still operating under the same conditions that were in operation prior to the break, nothing has changed. Fans getting into the stadium must produce their Covid-19 certificates done within 48 hours prior to the match. Our officers are under orders to make sure these protocols are followed in toto," said Ndebele.

League matches resumed at the weekend with three rescheduled matches that were iced before the break following huge numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in the teams concerned.

Matches that were affected by the pandemic involved Chicken Inn vs Tenax, Bulawayo Chiefs vs champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium on Saturday and Sunday respectively, while Black Rhinos and Caps United were at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

Under the PSL Covid-19 guidelines, if a team records a minimum of seven positive cases, its match will be automatically cancelled.

Source - The Chronicle

