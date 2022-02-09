Polad donates cement to Matabeleland North school

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) launched its historic outreach programme at Mbembeswana 1 Primary School in Bubi District, Matabeleland North on Saturday where it donated more than 50 bags of cement for infrastructure development.Mbembeswana 1 Primary School was built in 1948 and has more than 900 learners; more than half of them attending lessons under trees as there are not enough classrooms.Learners crowd in the few available classrooms in violation of Covid-19 regulations.Guest of Honour at the ceremony, Mrs Margaret Sangarwe-Mukahanana, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC), who is also the co-convener of Polad, said their national outreach programme is a giant step towards nation building."The Polad national outreach programme is a novelty among political circles. This occasion signifies that political polarisation is an obstacle to development, but solidarity is not. Today we are here to show our resolve to build our nation by placing a beacon that will usher a brighter future for our country," she said.Mrs Mukahanana said the programme would be rolled out in all 10 provinces."Education is the cornerstone that guides the future, consequently, Polad's donation to this institution is a symbol of what we can achieve if we are united and our national priorities are aligned.An initiative like this will ensure infrastructural development and better service delivery by bringing to the attention of Government and stakeholders awareness that there is a need to assist these vulnerable communities," she said.Polad information and publicity chairperson Mr Nesbert Mtengezanwa said the purpose of the outreach programme is not only for the principals to conduct philanthropic activities, but also to bring spotlight on areas that require immediate assistance."Polad did the assessment of the needs of this particular school and damages it suffered. This is just a pilot project where we're even going to other communities, which have been adversely affected by the elements of weather," he said.Mbembeswana 1 Primary School head Mr Nelson Hlalo Masukume, said they are appealing for further financial assistance to improve the school's infrastructure."Actually, our thrust is on income-generating projects as we believe these will offset parents' burdens because we're going to assist some learners by paying their school fees and buy equipment for the school such as textbooks.What we're seeking as a school is to maximise the number of projects in the school. Infrastructure has a bearing on the academic profession that's why we have it chiefly on our prioritisation list," said Mr Masukume.A Grade 7 pupil at the school, Siyanda Bhebhe (12), said the school is in urgent need of renovation."All classroom walls are cracked; we face challenges during rainy seasons because our books would be wet every day, so most of the days, we come early in the morning to place the books in the sun for them to dry. We're also tired of learning under trees every day because of the shortage of classrooms," he said.