Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Chiefs in impressive win over FC Platinum

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 FC Platinum

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso yesterday played down his impressive win over reigning champions FC Platinum in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo, saying they are yet to reach their best and are still work in progress.

Goals on either side of the break by Mthokozisi Msebe and a penalty by Obrey Chirinda condemned the platinum miners to their first defeat of the season, while ensuring Chiefs continue with their perfect start to the campaign.

An impressive attacking midfielder, Msebe, thrust Chiefs ahead with a beautiful header into the top corner of the net, beating national team goalkeeper Petros Mhari in the sixth minute.

Msebe was recipient of a quality cross from the left by Perfect Chikwende. The build-up to the Chiefs' goal was exquisite, with the players' movement off the ball impressive that they confused FC Platinum.

It was a reality check for their coach Norman Mapeza, who was sent to the terraces in the first-half for unnecessarily remonstrating against the referee.

The task that now lies ahead for the champions, who lost several senior players, could be a headache for Mapeza.
Mapeza was reminded of the importance of experience after his former players Kelvin Madzongwe, Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Ian Nekati and Perfect Chikwende inspired Chiefs to this important victory.  However, Chiefs' gaffer Terroso is not reading much into the giant killing act.

"I'm not convinced with the win. We are still building the team," Terroso said after the match.
Mapeza, on the other hand, felt he didn't deserve to be sent off.

"Red-card was uncalled for. I wasn't even talking to the referee. I was asking Mhari why he didn't clear the ball," Mapeza said.

"But on a positive, we have youngsters; we are building a team."

FC Platinum could have opened the scores with their first attack from kick-off, but were denied by the timely intervention of Bulawayo Chiefs defender Marlvin Mkolo in the first minute.

Instead, it was Chiefs, who broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Msebe headed home Chikwende's cross.
The major highlight of the first-half, however, was the sending off of Mapeza in the 34th minute after confronting the assistant referee Salani Ncube, who had flagged a foul by an outdrawn FC Platinum goalkeeper Mhari.

Mhari was lucky to avoid a sending off, as FC Platinum players briefly lost their cool and replicated their coach's antics in remonstrating against the referee.

Teams
Bulawayo Chiefs : David Bizabani, Ian Nekati, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Hughe Chikosa (Wilson Mensah 72nd min), Lucky Ndlela, Obriel Chirinda (Billy Veremu 72nd min), Malvin Mkolo, Mthokozisi Msebe (Sipho Ndlovu 65th min) Kevin Moyo, Perfect Chikwende

FC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Gift Mbweti, William Stima, Gift Bello, Kelvin Mangiza, Ransome Pavari, Hagiazo Magaya (Walter Musona 57th min), Brian Banda, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Oscar Bhebhe (Donald Teguru 69th min), Thando Ngwenya (Abbubaka Onifadeh 80th min)

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Fierce fight erupts at POSB

3 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Mnangagwa warns 'divisive' Zanu-PF members

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

Pastor sues Ziyambi, Machaya

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwean deportees not tested for COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Teachers blast National Joint Negotiation Council

3 hrs ago | 914 Views

Caps United's winless run continues

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Govt housing projections unrealistic'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

South Africa and foreign labour

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Forex auction market a perfect looting front for the connected

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Of CCC and symbols

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

RBZ defends bank withdrawal limits

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zec 'illegally moves 170 000 voters'

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Botswana bars visitors without booster shots

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Aspiring MP accuses Binga investor of funding opposition

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

New voter registrants sceptical about violent-free polls

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Sanctions-mongers must be brought to book'

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Telecel still viable, says Potraz

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'Puppets will never rule Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF Bulawayo confident of victory

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo municipal police handed crime fighting task

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

We all have role to play in development, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Back to school for Form Ones

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Polad donates cement to Matabeleland North school

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

No change to PSL Covid-19 protocols

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Voter registration exercise a chance for Matabeleland to save constituencies

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

South Africa takes Huawei's local unit to court over hiring of foreigners

11 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mutsvangwa commissions Avuxeni community radio station

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa to scrap all school fees when voted into power, says Biti

11 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mnangagwa scared stiff of Chamisa, Hichilema relationship

12 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Dramatic new twists and turns in Mnangagwa's fresh lawsuit

12 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza campaign raises stink

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in messy love triangle

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF MP on the spot over $2m

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

No State House for Chamisa, vows Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mwonzora gets rude awakening

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa vows to crush Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chiwenga dragged court

12 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa admits Zanu-PF riddled with factional fights

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Reality check for Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Figtree to be turned into a town

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

Father assaults son with hot iron

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Yellow ‘fever' fast turning into despair

12 hrs ago | 340 Views

Kamambo, Machana arrested

12 hrs ago | 97 Views

Local bus assembly begins next month

12 hrs ago | 130 Views

Boot out incompetent opposition, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man (32) impregnates daughter

16 hrs ago | 1741 Views

More nurses for Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days