Bulawayo Chiefs in impressive win over FC Platinum

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 FC PlatinumBULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso yesterday played down his impressive win over reigning champions FC Platinum in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo, saying they are yet to reach their best and are still work in progress.Goals on either side of the break by Mthokozisi Msebe and a penalty by Obrey Chirinda condemned the platinum miners to their first defeat of the season, while ensuring Chiefs continue with their perfect start to the campaign.An impressive attacking midfielder, Msebe, thrust Chiefs ahead with a beautiful header into the top corner of the net, beating national team goalkeeper Petros Mhari in the sixth minute.Msebe was recipient of a quality cross from the left by Perfect Chikwende. The build-up to the Chiefs' goal was exquisite, with the players' movement off the ball impressive that they confused FC Platinum.It was a reality check for their coach Norman Mapeza, who was sent to the terraces in the first-half for unnecessarily remonstrating against the referee.The task that now lies ahead for the champions, who lost several senior players, could be a headache for Mapeza.Mapeza was reminded of the importance of experience after his former players Kelvin Madzongwe, Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Ian Nekati and Perfect Chikwende inspired Chiefs to this important victory. However, Chiefs' gaffer Terroso is not reading much into the giant killing act."I'm not convinced with the win. We are still building the team," Terroso said after the match.Mapeza, on the other hand, felt he didn't deserve to be sent off."Red-card was uncalled for. I wasn't even talking to the referee. I was asking Mhari why he didn't clear the ball," Mapeza said."But on a positive, we have youngsters; we are building a team."FC Platinum could have opened the scores with their first attack from kick-off, but were denied by the timely intervention of Bulawayo Chiefs defender Marlvin Mkolo in the first minute.Instead, it was Chiefs, who broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Msebe headed home Chikwende's cross.The major highlight of the first-half, however, was the sending off of Mapeza in the 34th minute after confronting the assistant referee Salani Ncube, who had flagged a foul by an outdrawn FC Platinum goalkeeper Mhari.Mhari was lucky to avoid a sending off, as FC Platinum players briefly lost their cool and replicated their coach's antics in remonstrating against the referee.TeamsBulawayo Chiefs : David Bizabani, Ian Nekati, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe, Hughe Chikosa (Wilson Mensah 72nd min), Lucky Ndlela, Obriel Chirinda (Billy Veremu 72nd min), Malvin Mkolo, Mthokozisi Msebe (Sipho Ndlovu 65th min) Kevin Moyo, Perfect ChikwendeFC Platinum: Petros Mhari, Gift Mbweti, William Stima, Gift Bello, Kelvin Mangiza, Ransome Pavari, Hagiazo Magaya (Walter Musona 57th min), Brian Banda, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Oscar Bhebhe (Donald Teguru 69th min), Thando Ngwenya (Abbubaka Onifadeh 80th min)