Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

We all have role to play in development, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Every citizen has a role to play in the economic transformation that is underway, for the improvement of national living standards which should result in the attainment of an empowered and prosperous upper middle income society by 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this in Epworth on Saturday while addressing an oversubscribed star rally ahead of the March 26 National Assembly and council by-elections.

The President said while the country remains under sanctions imposed by the West over two decades ago, the national leadership has not folded hands and stopped thinking of ways to sidestep the economic embargo, resulting in various projects such as roads and dam construction, and massive support for the mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy, using locally generated funds since the coming in of the Second Republic in 2017.

The Government has declared that the country's development is behind by about two decades compared to its regional neighbours, hence the decision to locate avenues that could help Zimbabwe to generate resources required for national development.

Presently, all 10 provinces either have a dam being constructed or that was completed, and roads that are being constructed or have been concluded, all of them using locally generated funds, with a view to ensure no person or place is left behind.

Arguably the biggest project being done using local resources is the modernisation of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, which has seen almost 300km completed and opened to the motoring public.

But President Mnangagwa wants all citizens to participate in their various ways in national development, starting at the family level.

Those that wished to be supported by Government in the quest to ensure household and national food security, are already getting free inputs under the Presidential Pfumvudza/ Intwasa Programme that started last season, with over 2,3 million households participating resulting in massive maize production last year.

The Pfumvudza/ Intwasa Programme has been extended to cotton, with about 100 000 households subscribing to the programme.

Said President Mnangagwa: "You must ask yourself, ‘what am I contributing to economic development?' Do something that helps your family, that helps your community, that helps the country.

"Don't just be a destroyer while others are constructing. If you do so (economic sabotage) and we identify you, the day you die and we bury you, we will tell future generations that ‘here is where a person that sold out their country is buried' and we will trash your grave.

But if you worked well for your country, we will say here is where a person who worked well for their country is buried."

The President added that no one must look down upon any economic activity that someone ventures into, as it has a bigger role to play in the development matrix.

"Every job must be respected, what you do at your homestead, in the community; do your work well. No one must look down upon what you do," he said.

Already, the Presidential Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme has directly improved the lives of over 500 000 rural households that elected to adopt it.

The scheme has created over 4 000 jobs and is expected to generate up to US$60 million in foreign currency this year.

Since his maiden statement on November 24, 2017, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was going to create a conducive environment for a private-sector led economic growth that has a bias towards production, focusing on mining, agriculture and manufacturing, to ensure more foreign currency was generated from exports.

Many companies, especially new ones owned by young people, are now involved in the production of various goods for local consumption and export.

Over 70 percent of goods sold in Zimbabwean shops are locally made, an indication that many people are embracing the culture of hard, honest work to develop their country.

Some youths are involved in agriculture focusing on tobacco, wheat, cotton and horticulture for export, while others are into gold mining and are contributing to forex generation.

Last year, Zimbabwe generated its highest ever foreign currency receipts of US$9,7 billion, a 53,5 percent rise from the previous year, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya said in the 2022 Monetary Policy Statement.

Export proceeds contributed US$6,194 billion dollars, Diaspora remittances US$2,405 billion dollars and loan proceeds US$876,06 million dollars.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Income, #Play

Comments


Must Read

Fierce fight erupts at POSB

3 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Mnangagwa warns 'divisive' Zanu-PF members

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

Pastor sues Ziyambi, Machaya

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwean deportees not tested for COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Teachers blast National Joint Negotiation Council

3 hrs ago | 915 Views

Caps United's winless run continues

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Govt housing projections unrealistic'

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

South Africa and foreign labour

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Forex auction market a perfect looting front for the connected

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Of CCC and symbols

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

RBZ defends bank withdrawal limits

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zec 'illegally moves 170 000 voters'

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Botswana bars visitors without booster shots

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Aspiring MP accuses Binga investor of funding opposition

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

New voter registrants sceptical about violent-free polls

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Sanctions-mongers must be brought to book'

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Telecel still viable, says Potraz

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'Puppets will never rule Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF Bulawayo confident of victory

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo municipal police handed crime fighting task

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in impressive win over FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Back to school for Form Ones

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Polad donates cement to Matabeleland North school

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

No change to PSL Covid-19 protocols

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Voter registration exercise a chance for Matabeleland to save constituencies

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

South Africa takes Huawei's local unit to court over hiring of foreigners

11 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mutsvangwa commissions Avuxeni community radio station

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa to scrap all school fees when voted into power, says Biti

11 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

12 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mnangagwa scared stiff of Chamisa, Hichilema relationship

12 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Dramatic new twists and turns in Mnangagwa's fresh lawsuit

12 hrs ago | 804 Views

Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza campaign raises stink

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in messy love triangle

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF MP on the spot over $2m

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

No State House for Chamisa, vows Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mwonzora gets rude awakening

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa vows to crush Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chiwenga dragged court

12 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa admits Zanu-PF riddled with factional fights

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Reality check for Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Figtree to be turned into a town

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

Father assaults son with hot iron

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Yellow ‘fever' fast turning into despair

12 hrs ago | 340 Views

Kamambo, Machana arrested

12 hrs ago | 97 Views

Local bus assembly begins next month

12 hrs ago | 130 Views

Boot out incompetent opposition, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man (32) impregnates daughter

16 hrs ago | 1741 Views

More nurses for Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days