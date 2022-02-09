Bulawayo municipal police handed crime fighting task

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO Municipality police have a critical role to play in restoring sanity and order while collaborating with the law enforcement agents to tackle any form of criminal activity.This comes as the Bulawayo City Council has expressed concern over the rise in criminal activity in the city.Officiating at the council's pass out parade of 100 municipal police officers at the Large City Hall car park on Friday, Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni, said addressing criminality was a collective stakeholder effort.He attributed some criminal behaviour to a combination of unemployment mainly among the young as well as the influx of returnees from neighbouring countries."Our challenge is that we have also noted that there has been an increase in the number of illegal activities and we are noting that there is increased lack of respect for authority, prosperity and even life," said Clr Mguni who was represented by his deputy, Clr Mlandu Ncube.The role of municipal police officers is thus "critical in restoring order and rule of law" in the city and ensuring that Bulawayo regains its former glory as a smart city with a sense of pride and respect."It should be noted that you have big boots to fill as you are filling an already short-staffed section. The last recruitment we did was in 2011."This year we managed to recruit 100 security guards in total with 75 men and 25 women. The 100 recruits will relieve the load on the few as well as improve their social life and effectiveness," said Clr Mguni."This recruitment will also boost morale at the same time providing a lifeline to the newly employed details."In the past years local authorities were unable to recruit additional staff following concerns over limited revenue capacity.Clr Mguni said the local authority was committed to promoting the informal sector with the balance of protection of the formal sector and orderly environment where all can enjoy their spaces.Consideration for municipal courts and arresting powers for municipal police have been put on the legislative agenda of Parliament after a lot of lobbying from local authorities.