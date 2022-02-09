Zanu-PF Bulawayo confident of victory

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Bulawayo province has said it is confident of winning seats in the upcoming March 26 by-elections as it seeks to use the opportunity, once elected to improve the lives of citizens and continue spearheading economic growth.The province streamed the launch of the ruling party's campaign presided over by President Mnangagwa in Harare on a big screen at Pumula terminus on Saturday.The ruling party is bracing to reclaim Pumula and Nkulumane constituencies as well as other local authority seats which had been held by the opposition before their in-house disorder saw them recalling each other from parliament and council.The party's provincial spokesperson Archie Chiponda said the province was now in full campaign mode after the launch by the President."What we did as a party in each province, we managed to stream the launch from the Epworth (in Harare) rally on big screens.The point was for solidarity countrywide in the roll out of our by-election campaign. Going forward, now that the President has officially launched, it means we are now in full campaign mode. We are now definitely forging forward with our campaign with all our tactics and strategies," said Chiponda.He said cities have been run down by the opposition hence their aim to reclaim the seats and improve the lives of citizens as well as work towards economic growth."The message has been quite emphatic from Zanu-PF. One of our mantras is ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo so now is the time for economic development. We are focused on building the economy and improving the lives of people and that is the message we are taking to the people."If you look at the local authority set up, there is no way the people of Zimbabwe will vote for the opposition in any city because they have run them down.We are glad because the electorate has seen that voting the opposition was a wrong move so going forward, they need to give Zanu-PF a chance and we will definitely improve people's lives," said Chiponda.Pumula youth chairperson Elvis Dube said they were raring to go and will work hard to ensure the party wins the constituency."I am happy with the launch of the campaign by the President for the by-elections. We as the youth now have a theme that says akusalalwa koBulawayo sokusentshenzwa like what the President is doing.So, what we now want to first do is to follow what the President is emphasising, which is economic development. As Pumula constituency we have a candidate, Phumulani Nsingo and we are confident he will win," said DubeThe ruling party supporters who attended the virtual rally also received party regalia.