Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ defends bank withdrawal limits

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya defended bank withdrawal limits announced on Monday last week, saying while there has been a groundswell of criticism, the new levels were above average formal sector salaries.

The central bank came under fire from trade unions and consumer lobby groups after announcing the new measures, with many saying the limits announced in the monetary policy statement (MPS) would amplify an already bad situation.

Mangudya set new mobile banking limits per transaction of $25 000 and $10 000 for person-to-business and person-to-person transactions, respectively.

Previously, the limits were $20 000 and $5 000, respectively.

Maximum limit for individual-to-business transactions was set at $100 000 per week while the person-to-person transfer limit was set at $70 000 per week.

Speaking at an event organised by the Zimbabwe Economic Society to review the MPS, the central bank chief said in arriving at the limits, the bank was informed by average salaries.

"We were of the view, and we are still convinced, that the figures which are there are quite high," he said.

"If you look at the average salaries in Zimbabwe, they aren't all that high," he added.

"How many people are earning more than $50 000 or $60 000 in the general economy?

"They are not as many as you think they are. So, we looked at the general salaries in the market," the governor said.

He said $100 000 equated to US$417, using a parallel market rate of US$1:$240.

But a salary of $50 000 or $60 000 translates to US$208 or US$250, respectively.

"I think if we are being very honest, the limits are quite good," Mangudya said.

"You cannot compare these limits to inflation, you need to compare the people who are having the money in their accounts. But, be that as it may, I have taken note.

"These are live numbers so we can always adjust them as we go but for now, we thought we would see what happens," he added.

He said the limits were also meant to limit foreign currency parallel market activities.

While the new limits were based on average salaries in the formal sector, about 60% of Zimbabwe's economy is now in the informal sector, which is rarely considered in government planning.

The Zimbabwe congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) said it was concerned that the new limits fell far below the rate of inflation.

The labour body said it was time employers considered paying salaries in foreign currency.

"The nominal increase, while welcome, is not adequate as the percentage increase is below the annual inflation rate, which implies that in real terms there was no increase," Florence Taruvinga, the ZCTU president said.

"Exports and remittances have increased quite markedly over the period, 2020 to 2021 for instance, exports rose from US$3,7 billion in 2020 to US$6,2 billion in 2021, while remittances rose from US$1 billion in 2020 to US$1,4 billion in 2021.

"This provides a strong basis for the payment of US dollar salaries. Workers are suffering, they have ceased to have dignity," she said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Rbz, #Limits, #Mangudya

Comments


Must Read

Fierce fight erupts at POSB

3 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mnangagwa warns 'divisive' Zanu-PF members

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

Pastor sues Ziyambi, Machaya

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwean deportees not tested for COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Teachers blast National Joint Negotiation Council

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Caps United's winless run continues

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Govt housing projections unrealistic'

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

South Africa and foreign labour

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Forex auction market a perfect looting front for the connected

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Of CCC and symbols

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zec 'illegally moves 170 000 voters'

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Botswana bars visitors without booster shots

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Aspiring MP accuses Binga investor of funding opposition

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

New voter registrants sceptical about violent-free polls

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Sanctions-mongers must be brought to book'

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Telecel still viable, says Potraz

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'Puppets will never rule Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zanu-PF Bulawayo confident of victory

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo municipal police handed crime fighting task

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

We all have role to play in development, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in impressive win over FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Back to school for Form Ones

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Polad donates cement to Matabeleland North school

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

No change to PSL Covid-19 protocols

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Voter registration exercise a chance for Matabeleland to save constituencies

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

South Africa takes Huawei's local unit to court over hiring of foreigners

11 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mutsvangwa commissions Avuxeni community radio station

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa to scrap all school fees when voted into power, says Biti

11 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

12 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mnangagwa scared stiff of Chamisa, Hichilema relationship

12 hrs ago | 2791 Views

Dramatic new twists and turns in Mnangagwa's fresh lawsuit

12 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza campaign raises stink

12 hrs ago | 752 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in messy love triangle

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF MP on the spot over $2m

12 hrs ago | 307 Views

No State House for Chamisa, vows Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mwonzora gets rude awakening

12 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa vows to crush Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga dragged court

12 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa admits Zanu-PF riddled with factional fights

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Reality check for Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Figtree to be turned into a town

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

Father assaults son with hot iron

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Yellow ‘fever' fast turning into despair

12 hrs ago | 340 Views

Kamambo, Machana arrested

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Local bus assembly begins next month

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Boot out incompetent opposition, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man (32) impregnates daughter

16 hrs ago | 1742 Views

More nurses for Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 738 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days