ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

by Shelton Muchena

While everyone and the prophets of doom have already sidelined the MDC Alliance,

its aspiring member of Parliament for Harare central Mr Norest Marara has promised that it will not be a going in the park for the two political partiest, Zanu PF and CCC.Mr Marara said he will win resoundingly in the forthcoming by-elections.Marara also promised that he will fight child marriages and abuse of young girls in the central business district of Harare if voted into Parliament.He also highlighted that the former MP was not vocal on this issues which are affecting the community."I'm going to fight day and night until the rights of girls and women are heard.lack of respect of girls had lead to prostitution"Harare central seat fell vacant following the recall from parliament of Murusi Zwizai of the MDC Alliance by Douglas Mwonzora.Mr Marara who is campaigning under the MDC T, now MDC Alliance ticket has vowed to wrestle the seat from Zwizai who had occupied the seat for more than a decade.With CCC still on its early days, it is yet to be seen how it will fair in the coming by elections set for next month.However, if the numbers that were seen at the MDC Alliance star rally on Saturday are anything to go by, Marara might need to pull up his socks.