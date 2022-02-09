Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
CCC Vice President Tendai Biti has been arrested. He was taken by law enforcement agents at Letombo shops in Harare. Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "I have just spoken to Tendai Biti the Vice President of the Citizens Coalition for Change @CCCZimbabwe who has told me that he has been arrested at Letombo Park Shops in Greendale. He is on his way to Law and Order section in town."

Charges against him are currently unknown.


Source - Byo24News

