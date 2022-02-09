Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

by Simbarashe Sithole
38 mins ago | Views
Upcoming Afro Acoustic music group Gwevedzi has released  a new love track titled "I do not care today.


The song was released on Valentine day and it is a song of love between a couple which values their love above all monetary or material possessions.

The band manager Lovemore Godo told Bulawayo24.com that the band is giving lovers a gift through a song.

"February  is a month of love and as Gwevedzi we have seen it fit to give lovers a gift through "l do not care "track and this is our first project this year," Godo said.

Gwevedzi has two albums  Tsambo produced in 2018 and Nhungo produced in 2020.

The band has had a collaboration  with South African artiste JD Wilkes and is looking foward to more international  collaborations in a bid to market Zimbabwean music.

Source - Byo24News

