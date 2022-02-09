Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Upcoming Afro Acoustic music group Gwevedzi has released a new love track titled "I do not care today.

The song was released on Valentine day and it is a song of love between a couple which values their love above all monetary or material possessions.The band manager Lovemore Godo told Bulawayo24.com that the band is giving lovers a gift through a song."February is a month of love and as Gwevedzi we have seen it fit to give lovers a gift through "l do not care "track and this is our first project this year," Godo said.Gwevedzi has two albums Tsambo produced in 2018 and Nhungo produced in 2020.The band has had a collaboration with South African artiste JD Wilkes and is looking foward to more international collaborations in a bid to market Zimbabwean music.