Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE family of a murdered prison officer from Insiza district in Matabeleland South are still looking for answers as they claim that those involved in the crime are known but roaming the streets scot-free.Nhlanhla Siziba (40) died two weeks ago after unknown people assaulted his brother until he fell unconscious, before turning on him.He was found dead on the highway after he was knocked down by a car.His brother Mr Charles Siziba was having a drink with his sibling and after the attack is believed to have been carried home. This is where he heard of the news of Nhlanhla's death from a family friend Ms Sithembile Ndlovu who was returning from Bulawayo. Nhlanhla, a prison officer at Khami Prison, was buried a week ago in the Gadade area.Mr Siziba, who has a deep cut at the back of his right ear said the family was to meet with the driver of the car that reportedly knocked down and killed his brother."We have been in contact with the person who knocked down Nhlanhla and as a family we are supposed to meet him. From this we shall establish what happened from his point of view. He shall tell us what he saw. So, I'm waiting for our parents who are travelling from Gwatemba to meet up with the man tomorrow (today)," said Mr Siziba.He said he has been hearing reports that the men who attacked him and his brother are walking around the village."What surprises me is that people who I'm speaking to are telling me that those who attacked us are walking around the village. I'm not sure what is happening and my brother should not die in vain. It's suspicious that his trousers were found metres away from the body. This to me shows that they were trying to rob us," said Mr Siziba.He said he has been told to travel to Shangani Police station to be updated about the death of his brother.National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were investigating the case."The alleged assault occurred whilst people were drinking beer. They later on had a scuffle and the prison officer tried to run across the road, then was struck by this vehicle and he died. We are conducting investigations in two parts, the assault and the road traffic accident," said Asst Comm Nyathi.