Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE family of a murdered prison officer from Insiza district in Matabeleland South are still looking for answers as they claim that those involved in the crime are known but roaming the streets scot-free.

Nhlanhla Siziba (40) died two weeks ago after unknown people assaulted  his brother until he fell unconscious, before turning on him.

He was found dead on the highway after he was knocked down by a car.

His brother Mr Charles Siziba was having a drink with his sibling and after the attack is believed to have been carried home. This is where he heard of the news of Nhlanhla's death from a family friend Ms Sithembile Ndlovu who was returning from Bulawayo. Nhlanhla, a prison officer at Khami Prison, was buried a week ago in the Gadade area.

Mr Siziba, who has a deep cut at the back of his right ear said the family was to meet with the driver of the car that reportedly knocked down and killed his brother.

"We have been in contact with the person who knocked down Nhlanhla and as a family we are supposed to meet him. From this we shall establish what happened from his point of view. He shall tell us what he saw. So, I'm waiting for our parents who are travelling from Gwatemba to meet up with the man tomorrow (today)," said Mr Siziba.

He said he has been hearing reports that the men who attacked him and his brother are walking around the village.

"What surprises me is that people who I'm speaking to are telling me that those who attacked us are walking around the village. I'm not sure what is happening and my brother should not die in vain. It's suspicious that his trousers were found metres away from the body. This to me shows that they were trying to rob us," said Mr Siziba.

He said he has been told to travel to Shangani Police station to be updated about the death of his brother.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were investigating the case.

"The alleged assault occurred whilst people were drinking beer. They later on had a scuffle and the prison officer tried to run across the road, then was struck by this vehicle and he died. We are conducting investigations in two parts, the assault and the road traffic accident," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Family, #Prison, #Dead

Comments


Must Read

Biti not arrested

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Kamambo granted bail

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

7 hrs ago | 4847 Views

ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

9 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Waverley Plastics' majority shareholder Amanda Cohen acquitted

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

Fierce fight erupts at POSB

16 hrs ago | 4922 Views

Mnangagwa warns 'divisive' Zanu-PF members

16 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Pastor sues Ziyambi, Machaya

16 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Zimbabwean deportees not tested for COVID-19

16 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Teachers blast National Joint Negotiation Council

16 hrs ago | 3430 Views

Caps United's winless run continues

16 hrs ago | 480 Views

'Govt housing projections unrealistic'

16 hrs ago | 550 Views

South Africa and foreign labour

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Forex auction market a perfect looting front for the connected

16 hrs ago | 637 Views

Of CCC and symbols

16 hrs ago | 1346 Views

RBZ defends bank withdrawal limits

16 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zec 'illegally moves 170 000 voters'

16 hrs ago | 883 Views

Botswana bars visitors without booster shots

16 hrs ago | 576 Views

Aspiring MP accuses Binga investor of funding opposition

16 hrs ago | 549 Views

New voter registrants sceptical about violent-free polls

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Sanctions-mongers must be brought to book'

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

Telecel still viable, says Potraz

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Puppets will never rule Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zanu-PF Bulawayo confident of victory

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bulawayo municipal police handed crime fighting task

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

We all have role to play in development, says Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in impressive win over FC Platinum

16 hrs ago | 333 Views

Back to school for Form Ones

16 hrs ago | 253 Views

Polad donates cement to Matabeleland North school

16 hrs ago | 184 Views

No change to PSL Covid-19 protocols

16 hrs ago | 50 Views

Voter registration exercise a chance for Matabeleland to save constituencies

16 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days