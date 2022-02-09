Latest News Editor's Choice


Kamambo granted bail

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SUSPENDED Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo and two executive committee members-
Phillemon Machana and Stanley Chapeta were today granted $100 000 bail each when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on fraud charges.

Kamambo, Machana and Chapeta were also ordered to report once a week and surrender their passports with the Clerk of Court.

They were also ordered not to visit Zifa House or purport as Zifa officials either through a proxy or in any other way until the matter is finalised.

Two other ZIFA executives, Joseph Mamutse and Brighton Malandule, who were jointly charged with Kamambo, Machana and Chapeta were released on free bail.

The five appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

Mr Ephraim Zinyandu appeared for the State while lawyers Mr Admire Rubaya and Mr Malvern Mapako appeared on behalf of Kamambo and his accomplices who were remanded to March 31.

Source - The Herald
