Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
All unvaccinated civil servants without any underlying medical conditions have been barred from work without salary subject to disciplinary hearings, while those qualifying for exemption are required to provide a medical certificate certifying that vaccination can worsen their conditions.

While some ministries were working with skeleton staff, the rest of the vaccinated Government workers working from home have been ordered to return to work with immediate effect and must adhere to the current lockdown normal working hours.

Public Service Commission Permanent Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe announced the latest move in a circular addressed to all ministries dated February 11, 2022, referenced measures for Covid-19 containment within the public service.

"In view of the announcement by the Acting President General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga on January 2022, regarding measures for Covid-19 containment in the country, heads of ministries are directed to adhere to the underlisted measures with immediate effect, all vaccinated members to return to work with immediate effect.

"Face to face interviews now permitted in strict adherence to Covid-19 health measures, office hours shall remain the same and in line with Section 3 (a) (i) of Statutory Instrument 234 of 2021, members not vaccinated should be barred from the workplace and shall not be paid while they are barred," reads the circular.

According to the circular, any member that is not fully vaccinated without a reasonable excuse shall be subject to disciplinary proceedings while those with medical conditions that require exemption from vaccination should provide a medical certificate for a medical practitioner who certifies that the member's condition can be worsened by the vaccine.

It further directed that all other health protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitisation should be adhered to.

According to the circular, Ambassador Wutawunashe urged all ministries to cooperate as the employer remains alert in combating this pandemic, which it said will be overcome through adherence to conduct and protocols prescribed by Zimbabwe Health officials and the World Health Organisation.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Biti not arrested

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Kamambo granted bail

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

7 hrs ago | 4847 Views

ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

9 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Waverley Plastics' majority shareholder Amanda Cohen acquitted

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

Fierce fight erupts at POSB

16 hrs ago | 4922 Views

Mnangagwa warns 'divisive' Zanu-PF members

16 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Pastor sues Ziyambi, Machaya

16 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Zimbabwean deportees not tested for COVID-19

16 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Teachers blast National Joint Negotiation Council

16 hrs ago | 3430 Views

Caps United's winless run continues

16 hrs ago | 480 Views

'Govt housing projections unrealistic'

16 hrs ago | 550 Views

South Africa and foreign labour

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Forex auction market a perfect looting front for the connected

16 hrs ago | 637 Views

Of CCC and symbols

16 hrs ago | 1346 Views

RBZ defends bank withdrawal limits

16 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zec 'illegally moves 170 000 voters'

16 hrs ago | 883 Views

Botswana bars visitors without booster shots

16 hrs ago | 576 Views

Aspiring MP accuses Binga investor of funding opposition

16 hrs ago | 549 Views

New voter registrants sceptical about violent-free polls

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Sanctions-mongers must be brought to book'

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

Telecel still viable, says Potraz

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Puppets will never rule Zimbabwe'

16 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zanu-PF Bulawayo confident of victory

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Bulawayo municipal police handed crime fighting task

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

We all have role to play in development, says Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs in impressive win over FC Platinum

16 hrs ago | 333 Views

Back to school for Form Ones

16 hrs ago | 253 Views

Polad donates cement to Matabeleland North school

16 hrs ago | 184 Views

No change to PSL Covid-19 protocols

16 hrs ago | 50 Views

Voter registration exercise a chance for Matabeleland to save constituencies

16 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days