Botswana imposes stiff penalties for the unvaccinated

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Returning Botswana citizens unwilling to be vaccinated for Covid-19 face a fine of P5 000 (R6 500), a year in prison, or both, as the government worries about vaccines that will expire in April this year.

The fine and prison terms are contained in a government gazette, which was published on Friday, under the Public Health Act (Prevention of Introduction or Spread of Covid-19).

"A person who refuses to be subjected to the provisions of Section 80 (1) (c) and (d) of the Act commits an offense and is liable to a fine not exceeding P5 000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year, or to both," reads the gazette.

Section (c) and (d) of the Act state that a person entering the country "shall present proof that he or she is fully vaccinated". If they haven't vaccinated, then they should produce a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test, valid for 72 hours, at the port of entry into the country.

The provisions apply to anyone above the age of 12 – with effect from yesterday.

Health Secretary Christopher Nyanga said: "In short, proof of being fully vaccinated is now the most important requirement for entry into Botswana."

The Minister of Health and Wellness Edwin Dikoloti, in a televised speech on Friday, said the government will also offer vaccination services at border posts.

"What will happen is that there will be health officers at entry points to vaccinate those willing to receive the shot. This will enable visitors or returning citizens to be allowed into Botswana," he said.

Botswana, which began administering booster jabs in January, has at least three million Covid-19 vaccines stockpiled.

However, President Mokgeetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi fears that vaccine hesitancy will cost the country millions of pulas.

"One of my greatest fears is that millions of pulas spent on Covid-19 vaccines will go to waste. Some people seem hesitant to take the booster shots and some batches are about to expire in April," he said, addressing the crowd at Molepole Prison Farm on Thursday last week.  This is in spite of Botswana being one of Africa's most highly vaccinated countries.


Source - News24
