Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police still to account for man who murdered woman

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Marondera police are appealing for information that might assist in solving the case of the woman who was axed last Monday and the killer left a note stating the reason for murdering her.

Neria Maringa reportedly left her home at Grasslands Farm in Marondera last Monday morning intending to go for prayers and to fetch firewood afterwards but never returned.

Her body was found the following day with an axe stuck on the left side of her head and a note by the killer indicating the reason why he murdered her.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii said they were still investigating the case while also waiting for post mortem results and rape tests.

"We would like to encourage people to report any information pertaining to the case so we can apprehend the suspect," he said.

When it was found, Mariga's body was half-naked with a black top and a white bra on, while the lower part was undressed with underwear and black skin-tight dropped to knee level.

The police further observed that her black and white skirt was pulled up to the waist while a written note was on her back, inscribed "To husband mark of the beast aftermaths of Chihure (prostitutions) wakandirambirei (why did you reject me) this is just not manslaughter, but a violent, brutal and toxic expression of love if not passion by ex-killer Maisiri paWedza."

In 1982, Zimbabwean police arrested a mass murderer who had been on a six year killing orgy and had come to be called the "Axe Killer".

On his arrest, Sampson Kanderayi (35), confessed to killing more than 50 people and led police to the burial site of many of his victims, half of whom the police did not know about until he told them.

Most of the victims were first raped and had political slogans carved on their legs with a knife, something which Kanderayi said he did to mislead police and make them believe the slayings were politically motivated.


Source - New Ziana
More on: #Police, #Murder, #Woman

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans convicted over identity and credit card fraud in the UK

7 mins ago | 41 Views

Opposition blamed for tarnishing Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mutare mayor

2 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zanu-PF claims to be under opposition attack

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Sect leader pledges million votes for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Khupe warms up to opposition coalition

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Tsvangirai a beacon of democracy, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF guns for anti-Chinese NGOs

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zanu-PF demands names of striking teachers

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Teachers accuse unions of selling out

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Villa feel Nakamba's absence

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Sulu fails to pitch up for show

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Tsvangirai speaks from the grave

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe rustlers pounce on Botswana cattle

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZPC builds houses for displaced villagers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

EU pledges to capacitate youth

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Machete gang steals car

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Machete gang invades mine, loots gold ore

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Former Poly lecturer missing

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Churches roll out anti-violence campaign

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North youths receive Mnangagwa's heifers

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust receives $125m for construction works

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF drills boreholes in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chief Masuka installed

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

No pay policy for absent teachers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa jets of to Brussels, Belgium

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF members attacked

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Lawyer arrested for theft

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Botswana imposes stiff penalties for the unvaccinated

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 8 years each for stealing cell tower batteries

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF tells striking teachers to forget about US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Biti not arrested

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary

12 hrs ago | 694 Views

Kamambo granted bail

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

17 hrs ago | 5902 Views

ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

19 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Waverley Plastics' majority shareholder Amanda Cohen acquitted

19 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days