Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa jets of to Brussels, Belgium

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to leave the country today for Brussels, Belgium, for the EU/AU summit as he bolsters the country's re-engagement and engagement initiative that has seen Zimbabwe's relations with former hostile nations improving.

Scores of leaders from the European Union and African Union are expected to attend the key meeting where world leaders exchange ideas and forge deals.

THE 6th AU-EU summit will be held on February 17 and 18.

In a statement, the EU said the summit presents a "unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with the highest political involvement and based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests".

"The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe investment package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis," part of the agenda says.

At the meeting peace and security issues are expected to feature prominently especially as there are threats of destabilisation on both continents.

There will be a series of thematic meetings that will discuss topics that include growth financing, health systems, and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility, private sector support, and economic integration.

EU and AU Heads of State will be participating in the roundtables, together with a selected group of external guests who are experts in their respective fields.

"A joint declaration on a joint vision for 2030 is expected to be  adopted by the participants."

Coming on the backdrop of a hugely successful trip to Glasgow Scotland for the COP26 meeting that was held last year, the visit to Belgium where the EU parliament is located is yet another breakthrough for Zimbabwe, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa who has made re-engagement one of his administration's key policies.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Brussels

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans convicted over identity and credit card fraud in the UK

8 mins ago | 46 Views

Opposition blamed for tarnishing Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mutare mayor

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

Zanu-PF claims to be under opposition attack

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Sect leader pledges million votes for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Khupe warms up to opposition coalition

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Tsvangirai a beacon of democracy, claims Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF guns for anti-Chinese NGOs

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF demands names of striking teachers

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Teachers accuse unions of selling out

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Villa feel Nakamba's absence

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Sulu fails to pitch up for show

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Tsvangirai speaks from the grave

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe rustlers pounce on Botswana cattle

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZPC builds houses for displaced villagers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

EU pledges to capacitate youth

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Machete gang steals car

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Machete gang invades mine, loots gold ore

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Former Poly lecturer missing

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Churches roll out anti-violence campaign

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North youths receive Mnangagwa's heifers

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nust receives $125m for construction works

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF drills boreholes in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chief Masuka installed

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

No pay policy for absent teachers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zanu-PF members attacked

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Lawyer arrested for theft

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Police still to account for man who murdered woman

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Botswana imposes stiff penalties for the unvaccinated

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 8 years each for stealing cell tower batteries

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF tells striking teachers to forget about US dollar salaries

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Biti not arrested

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary

12 hrs ago | 694 Views

Kamambo granted bail

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

Family seeks answers over killed prison officer

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Gwevedzi releases 'I do not care' song

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Tendai Biti arrested

17 hrs ago | 5902 Views

ZANU PF and CCC faces stif competition in Harare

19 hrs ago | 4903 Views

Waverley Plastics' majority shareholder Amanda Cohen acquitted

19 hrs ago | 982 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days