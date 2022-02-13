Chief Masuka installed

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHIEF Masuka of Gokwe South in the Midlands province has been installed following the reinstatement of the Masuka chieftainship by the Second Republic after it was abolished by the colonial regime in 1951.It was celebration time in Masuka Village, Defe area in Gokwe South when Chief Masuka was finally installed on Sunday by the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Marian Chombo following years of legal and family disputes on who would take over the throne after Government decided to restore the chieftainship in 2020.The Masuka Chieftainship was reduced to a headman's position 71 years ago as the colonial regime took aim at traditional leaders who were considered hostile to its rule.However, the coming in of the Second Republic is now witnessing the restoration of such revered traditional institutions.Chief Masuka, born Mr Mafioni Rikonda (52), was installed at a colourful ceremony characterised by pomp and fanfare at his homestead.Traditional dance groups and school children took turns to entertain hundreds of people gathered for the ceremony.Chief Masuka, a holder of a diploma in mechanical engineering and a successful commercial farmer, becomes the seventh chief in Gokwe South District.In her address, Deputy Minister Chombo said traditional leaders, who are integral in community development activities, must be well-equipped to drive the Government's Vision 2030."The traditional leaders who are integral in community development activities must be well-equipped to drive the country's Vision 2030. The coming in of the Second Republic has witnessed the restoration of revered traditional institutions such as the Masuka chieftainship. As Government, it is our hope that the new chief will lead in the development of society through proper application of the Traditional Act while observing the Constitution," said Deputy Minister Chombo.She said chiefs played a very important role during the colonial era and therefore are part of the country's history and strong culture."Chiefs were victims of colonialism. They were tormented during the process of resisting colonial hegemony. It is clearly evident that they suffered from discrimination and segregation because they were forced to gravitate from Bikita to this current place they are occupying.All these incidents show how brutal whites were during the colonial regime, not only to the Masuka people but to many other chieftainships around the country," said Deputy Minister Chombo."You would want to restore the collapsed cultural practices, combat corruption and solicit for infrastructural development of the area under your jurisdiction. In light of the above, it is imperative that our chiefs must be overwhelmingly intelligent, genius and people who know and keep pace with Government policies and programmes.I wish Chief Masuka we are installing today to emulate the good works of other chiefs in Zimbabwe. It is upon him to choose his role model, but a role model who is above board in terms of performance, representation and good leadership."Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima said it was a great day for the Masuka chieftainship adding that the Second Republic was alive to the need to restore traditional institutions which are a vital cog to the development of the country."It gives us pleasure to witness such an event as it gives dignity to the community. This goes on to show that we have a Government that cares about us, a Government that values the role of the traditional leaders in pushing development from the village level," said Minister Mavima.He said for Government programmes to be successful, there is a need for cooperation from traditional leaders.Masuka family spokesperson, Mr Benjamin Rikonda, said they felt that the decision to eventually settle for the new chief was based on merit."When we finally got the greenlight to select the chief from our family side, we took a lot into consideration. My father was the natural chief to take over, but we realised his old age and his health and decided to settle for the young generation.The new chief might not be the eldest, but his leadership qualities have always been there since the days at school. I believe we have settled for a chief who will serve the people in a fair manner," he said.