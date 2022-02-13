EU pledges to capacitate youth

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE European Union (EU) has pledged to capacitate the youth so that they actively participate in decision-making processes and help shape their societies.Speaking at the official opening of the Youth Day in Belgium, EU head of delegation to Zimbabwe Timo Olkkonen said the bloc believed the youth were critical in identifying EU and the African continents' needs.The event was attended by United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) Zimbabwe youth advocate and U-Report ambassador Siatra Msandu."We strongly believe that young people have the potential to shape their societies and they have to be heard. Also from Zimbabwe, as we continue to build on the Africa-EU partnership, youth are critical in identifying the needs of our two continents and in working towards a better future for all" Olkkonen said.The summit is expected to bring together young people from civic society, governments and the private sector from African and European countries to discuss Africa-EU partnership, youth participation, climate change issues, mental health, education and digital transformation.Unicef Zimbabwe acting representative Zeinab Adam said the voice of the youth should be applified."At the core of our mandate is to support children and young people develop and thrive in life, promote their voices and to be agents of change. Siatra is that voice," he said.