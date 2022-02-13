Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$1 million fraud accused seeks prosecutor's recusal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Builder George Katsimberis has made an application for the recusal of senior prosecutor Mr Michael Reza from his case arguing that he is biased and would not give him a fair trial.

Katsimberis is accused of duping Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Limited of close to USS$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Harare's Borrowdale suburb.

Through his lawyer, Mr Charles Warara, Katsimberis claimed Mr Reza has a biased interest and was acting in a manner that is not acceptable.

"Mr Reza is taking sides against my client whom he said must be prosecuted and in the perjury case is saying the witnesses in this matter must not be prosecuted which is unacceptable," said Mr Warara.

Mr Warara also claimed that Mr Reza cleared Engineer Zvenyika Chawatama and others in the perjury case while piling pressure on his client in this current matter, which he said was unacceptable.

Responding to the application, Mr Reza said: "There is no such reference as to which law the defence is basing its application on."

Mr Reza also denied taking sides saying Mr Warara. He further submitted that in terms of the statutes, there is no application before the court.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Fraud, #Court, #Trial

