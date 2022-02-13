Mnangagwa chairs first Cabinet meeting of the year

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is on Tuesday expected to chair the first Cabinet meeting of the year.Cabinet is the country's highest policy making decision in Government and is attended by Ministers.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana revealed the development on microblogging site Twitter."The First 2022 Cabinet Session is taking today and as usual, His Excellency President @edmnangagwa is chairing. We will announce the time for our Post-Cabinet Briefing later," tweeted Mr Mangwana.