Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco hikes fares with immediate effect

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has, with immediate effect, hiked commuter fares from ZW$50 to ZW$80 for buses and ZW$100 for commuter omnibuses which were charging ZW$80.

A statement released by the parastatal Tuesday indicates passengers will now part with ZW$100 to travel a distance of 20 kilometres while those going beyond that up to 31,4 kilometres will have to fork out ZW$120, up from ZW$100.



The move has however been criticised by commuters who feel the increase is unjustified.

"I think the timing of the fare increases is wrong.  Following this increase, someone commutes daily to town now needs 6000 bond per week for transport alone. This is just a lot of money considering that a lot of workers are being paid almost thrice of that money as salaries," Gift Moyo from Bulawayo said.

Another commuter, Memory Siziba said a lot of people will not be able to afford the new fares because of economic hardships being faced by the majority and the situation could be worse for pensioners.

"How does government expect the travelling public to pay that much when the banks are giving people ZW$5 000 weekly," said Siziba.

"To make matters worse, government has been accusing the private sector of pegging prices in US dollars yet its is doing the same thing, this double dealing will not see us anywhere."

Bulawayo Vendor and Traders Association (BVTA) director Michael Ndiweni said the fare increase will likely result in the surge of cases of mugging as most commuters will prefer walking to work and back home as they will not be able to afford the government transport.

"We are concerned about the timing of the fare increases, we are likely to see a surge in muggings of our members because some members have now resorted to walk to work because they cannot afford the new fares," said Ndiweni.

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) also condemned the increases.

Government introduced Zupco buses and the Zupco facility for interested private players at the height of Covid-19 after banning private players in the commuter transport sector.

Zupco's railroad initiative has done little to alleviate challenges faced by commuters.

Despite Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya and finance minister Mthuli Ncube noting they had soundly dealt with inflation, Zupco has continued to raise fares over the past year it has been in effective operation.



Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zupco, #Fares, #Hike

Comments


Must Read

Zesa workers go on strike claiming 'incapacitation'

43 mins ago | 166 Views

Former Zimbabwe Warriors player hijacked and killed in South Africa

57 mins ago | 631 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa opens borders

2 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Scandalous data cost a violation of rights

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, the flawed political giant who dismantled Zanu-PF's one-party state project

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Minister ordered to compensate man who fell into uncovered storm drain

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Minnie Dlamini and hubby file for divorce

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mnangagwa chairs first Cabinet meeting of the year

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa blocked from seizing Jonathan Moyo's farm

3 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Econet internet down

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP arrested

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Ex-Dembare player denies indecent assault charges

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

US$1 million fraud accused seeks prosecutor's recusal

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabweans convicted over identity and credit card fraud in the UK

13 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Opposition blamed for tarnishing Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy

14 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Mwonzora recalls Mutare mayor

14 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Zanu-PF claims to be under opposition attack

14 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Sect leader pledges million votes for Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Khupe warms up to opposition coalition

14 hrs ago | 3618 Views

Tsvangirai a beacon of democracy, claims Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Zanu-PF guns for anti-Chinese NGOs

14 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zanu-PF demands names of striking teachers

14 hrs ago | 924 Views

Teachers accuse unions of selling out

14 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Villa feel Nakamba's absence

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Sulu fails to pitch up for show

14 hrs ago | 515 Views

Tsvangirai speaks from the grave

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe rustlers pounce on Botswana cattle

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

ZPC builds houses for displaced villagers

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

EU pledges to capacitate youth

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Machete gang steals car

14 hrs ago | 328 Views

Machete gang invades mine, loots gold ore

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Former Poly lecturer missing

14 hrs ago | 792 Views

Churches roll out anti-violence campaign

14 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo, Matabeleland North youths receive Mnangagwa's heifers

14 hrs ago | 242 Views

Nust receives $125m for construction works

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF drills boreholes in Gweru

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chief Masuka installed

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

No pay policy for absent teachers

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa jets of to Brussels, Belgium

14 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF members attacked

14 hrs ago | 299 Views

Lawyer arrested for theft

14 hrs ago | 461 Views

Police still to account for man who murdered woman

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Botswana imposes stiff penalties for the unvaccinated

14 hrs ago | 240 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 8 years each for stealing cell tower batteries

14 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF tells striking teachers to forget about US dollar salaries

14 hrs ago | 532 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days