BREAKING: Mnangagwa opens borders

News / National

by Staff reporter

#PostCabinetBriefing All ports of entry have been opened. All persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and be fully vaccinated. Those with a booster shot have an entry advantage pic.twitter.com/Su9c00D2J6 — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) February 15, 2022

Zimbabwe has resolved to open its borders to persons who must have had undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe."All ports of entry have been opened. All persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR Test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and be fully vaccinated. Those with a booster shot have an entry advantage," said Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting.