Mother walks in on 14-year-old daughter indulging in sex

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman got the shock of her life when she walked in on her 14-year-old daughter indulging in sex with a 19-year-old lover on Sunday.

The enraged mother then reported William Baruku of Harare's Marlborough suburb to police, leading to his arrest.

He appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Tuesday facing charges of indulging in sex with a minor.

Baruku and the girl live at the same house.

The court heard that on the night in question, the girl sneaked into Baruku's bedroom, unaware her suspicious mother was on the trail.

The girl's mother then burst into Baruku's bedroom to find the two indulging sex.

Baruku was released into the custody of his father and remanded out of custody.

The court warned his father to make sure the teenager appears in court on February 19 when the case is expected to be heard, failure of which he will be arrested as well.



Source - NewZimbabwe
