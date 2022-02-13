Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec 'O' Level examiners threaten to strike

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) ordinary level results could be thrown into jeopardy after examiners marking last year's examinations threatened to strike over outstanding allowances.

Some of the examiners told NewZimbabwe.com they are not happy with the US$0,50 per script they are being paid and are considering going on strike.

One examiner said: "We hope Zimsec can, at least, raise the amount currently being paid to a dollar per script from the current US$0.50 and then pay us in US dollars not at the prevailing interbank rate as has been the case."

"Some of our colleagues have been talking of striking and it has been considered but you should know that at the end of the day, it is not examiners nor government or Zimsec that loses out. It is the candidate who does. The issue is as serious as our salaries because this is the only legal way we can add on to the little we get every month."

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) secretary general Robson Chere confirmed the complaints from some of their members marking examinations.

"Our members have made it clear that it would have been better if they were paid in hard currency not at the interbank exchange rate to augment the little they are already getting from government," said Chere.

"We have received a number of complaints on this and we are hoping their calls for an increase are heard before they too go on strike as we do not want that to be the result at the end of the day."

Chere said some of the examiners were complaining that some of the allowances were paid way after the agreed dates, a situation that has further worsened the crisis.

Zimsec spokesperson Nicholette Dlamini however played down the crisis, telling NewZimbabwe.com everything was in order.

"We have not yet received such reports; if there are examiners that are disgruntled they should raise them with relevant authorities so that we are able to deal with their grievances," said Dlamini.

"If they are disgruntled we do not know the manner in which they are disgruntled as all our marking venues have recorded that they have enough examiners to go ahead with marking."

Grade 7 examiners also queried Zimsec operations after the board delayed to pay them dues it owed them after marking the 2021 examinations.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

17 mins ago | 102 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 452 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1598 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

4 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2769 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days