Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's aspiring councillor for Ward 40, Dzivarasekwa, Christopher Nyemba has evicted his younger brother from their parents' house for supporting opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

The younger brother, Forbes Nyemba, told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday that he was kicked out of the house by Christopher after he chanted the CCC slogan ‘Ngaapinde hake mukomana' in his presence.

Neighbours said the two brothers have over the past few weeks been frequently involved in violent fights over their political preferences.

"My brother chased me out of the house because he is a Zanu-PF supporter while I support CCC," Forbes Nyemba said.

"I was violently evicted because I have made my choice to support the Chamisa-led CCC and my brother says we cannot live in the same house since we support different parties. Now we don't see eye to eye," he added.

"Now that I have been kicked out of the house, I have nowhere to go. I have to appeal to our mother to knock some sense into my brother's head," he said.

"I have been supporting Zanu-PF for at least 15 years but opted out because of corruption in my constituency," said Phobes, who is unemployed.

Efforts to get a comment from Christopher were fruitless.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

17 mins ago | 103 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 452 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1599 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

4 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2772 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days