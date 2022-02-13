CCC youths unleash violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two youths who recently defected from the opposition and joined Zanu-PF were at the weekend attacked and injured by their former colleagues who accused them of "selling out".Cdes Ian Mahachi and Panashe Tafireyi who were formerly MDC Alliance youths said they refused to join the recently formed Citizens Coalition for Change party and decided to join Zanu-PF."Since then, some of our former colleagues who are now with CCC have been calling and trying to persuade us to go back to the opposition," said Mahachi."To drive our point home, we have of late been working with our seniors in Zanu-PF party, conducting door to door campaigns for the revolutionary party candidate for the 26 March by-election in Mkoba."Mahachi sustained a deep cut on the hand after being stabbed by one of the attackers.He said a group of suspected CCC members on Sunday night went to a bar where they started assaulting him and his colleagues who were drinking beer."We did not incite any violence," said Mahachi. "We were just seated enjoying our beers when we saw some of the youths we were with in the MDC Alliance entering the bar. Two of them charged at me and started assaulting me unprovoked."Mahachi said another gang went for Tafireyi, forcing patrons to flee from the bar."I tried to run away and one of them grabbed me by my shirt which got torn in the process," he said.Tafireyi said he was stabbed on the hand and was left with a swollen face from the attack."One of the attackers was aiming at stabbing me in the neck, but somehow I managed to block him with my hand," he said. "After the attack they fled, but I recognised some of the faces we worked with in the MDC Alliance."Zanu-PF Gweru district spokesperson, Victor Maride condemed the violence by the opposition and urged police to deal decisively with political violence."The President has reiterated that we must be peacefull and these violent opposition elements should just face the law," he said. "We are a peacefull party and our campaigns have been very peaceful, so the opposition must shun violence."Opposition CCC national organiser and aspiring candidate for Mkoba constituency, Mr Amos Chibaya distanced himself from the violent party youths and tried to link them to another opposition political outfit, MDC T led by Mr Douglas Mwonzora."They are not our youths maybe they are Mwonzora's youths," he said.Police yesterday said they were still investigating the matter.