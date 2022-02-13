Latest News Editor's Choice


Man fatally assaults father with hammer

by Staff reporter
A Plumtree man has gone into hiding after he fatally assaulted his 68-year-old father with a two-pound hammer over an undisclosed matter, as more murder cases are reported countrywide.

The Plumtree suspect, Godknows Moyo (37), is yet to be arrested and police are still investigating the case.

The murder occurred on Saturday at Gwambe Village.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Plumtree are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Godknows Moyo, aged 37, in connection with a case of murder which occurred on February 12, 2022 at Gwambe Village 2," he said.

"The suspect fatally hit his father, Soul Moyo aged 68 with a two-pound hammer several times on the head over an unknown reason. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station."

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of suspected murder in which a body of an unidentified man was found along Marwede Road in Glaudina, Harare on Sunday at around 11pm.

The body of the victim had a purple T-shirt, khaki trousers, as well as black socks and was facing upwards with some blood stains on the face.

Police believe that the man could have been killed by unknown assailants who then robbed him.

In a similar case, on Sunday, an unidentified man was found dead in the middle of Simon Mazorodze Road with a deformed face and a deep cut on the head.

The body had a brown trouser, a black vest and had no shoes.

Anyone with information to contact Harare Operations on (0242) 748836 National Complaints Deck on (0242) 703631 or report at any nearest Police Station.

The incident comes after police are still investigating the case of a 50-year-old Hwange woman who was attacked and killed by a suspected armed robber last week.

The Hwange woman was attacked while walking along a footpath in a bushy area.

Some passers-by heard her screaming and went to investigate, but the assailant fled. The woman died on the spot and a report was made to the police.

Police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 54-year-old woman whose body was found lying on an anthill in a bushy area in Goromonzi on Monday.

Source - The Herald
