Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Extremist xenophobic group #OperationDudula which is led by vigilante Soweto Commander Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has vowed that it will shut down all South Africa police stations in June 16 this year.

The planned program of action coincides with the commemoration of the June 16 Soweto massacre of 1976.

Posting on Twitter, Dlamini said, 2022 June 16 we physically close all police stations in SA  with chains & locks demanding the government to double the salaries of all law enforcement including SANDF - tired of BRIBABLE cops (sic)."

The outrage towards police officers comes a few days after the vigilante group clashed with police officers at Orange Grove in Johannesburg.

The groups claims to be fighting illegal immigrants who are allegedly committing crime, distributing drugs, and taking jobs and accommodations that should otherwise be given to South African nationals.

The program of action has received condemnation from the rival group #PutSouthAfricaFirst who are saying the extremist program will create unnecessary animosity between the citizens and the law enforcement agents.

EFFs Julius Malema has condemned the acts of the vigilante group as similar to those of international terrorist groups Al Shabab and Boko Haram.

On Saturday the group is set to besiege the notorious township of Hillbrow in a bid to reclaim it from foreigners.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

15 mins ago | 89 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1564 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

4 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2759 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 743 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days